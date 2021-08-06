Fast-rising star B-classic has teamed up with Tanzanian singer and songwriter Marioo for a new tune dubbed #PisiKali and the reception is amazing.
Fast-rising star B-Classic teams up with Tanzanian Marioo for new banger #PisiKali
Singer B-Classic & Marioo goes all out for the ladies in new banger #PisiKali
The single “Pisikali” which officially premiered on YouTube on August 6, 2021, was produced by Abba Process from Tanzania. The visual to the song were directed by Director Rahim, a very promising video director.
Taking to social media, B- Classic alerted his fans to check out the new tune describing it as the song of the Year.
“Song Of The Year Tayari Imetokaaa #PisiKali ft @marioo_tz”
“Mtu Mbadi @bclassic006 on another banger with @marioo_tz dubbed #PisiKali Produced BY @abbah_process while visuals BY @director_rahim #championsworldwide” shared B- Classic.
The Champion studio signee (B-Classic) is slowly stamping their name in the Kenyan music industry with his catchy music and high quality videos.
The new tuned come days after the singer released another solo project dubbed #Bado, talking about his journey in the music industry. The Bado video was uploaded on YouTube on Jul 15, 2021.
The Pisi Kali Video
In the past, B- Classic has worked with the likes of Sanaipei Tande, Nadia Mukami, Arrow Bwoy Gigy Money from Tanzania among others.
Just the rother day, B-Classic was in the headlines after gifting actor Joseph Kinuthia aka Omosh with a new camera, tripod and a microphone.
On July 19, B-Classic handed the equipment to Omosh in a mission to help him get back on groove and do what he doesn’t best.
“As I had promised Kuwa Nina Zawadi Ya Omosh Ili Aweze Kupiga Kazi na Kujiendeleza Kimaisha, Basi have done my part na Nimeweza Kumpa .
Wengi pia hamjui Omosh has an hidden talent Ya Kuimba . We have done a song too...Head To My YouTube Channel. Now To check it out #Omosh #006worldwide #championsforever” shared B-Classic.
Second chances
B-Classic offered to help Omosh back in June after he went public begging for help for the second time.
The singer noted that he is a believer of second chances and therefore he will gift Omosh the tools, so that he can get at work and stop asking for help from Kenyans.
