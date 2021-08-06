The single “Pisikali” which officially premiered on YouTube on August 6, 2021, was produced by Abba Process from Tanzania. The visual to the song were directed by Director Rahim, a very promising video director.

Taking to social media, B- Classic alerted his fans to check out the new tune describing it as the song of the Year.

“Song Of The Year Tayari Imetokaaa #PisiKali ft @marioo_tz”

“Mtu Mbadi @bclassic006 on another banger with @marioo_tz dubbed #PisiKali Produced BY @abbah_process while visuals BY @director_rahim #championsworldwide” shared B- Classic.

The Champion studio signee (B-Classic) is slowly stamping their name in the Kenyan music industry with his catchy music and high quality videos.

The new tuned come days after the singer released another solo project dubbed #Bado, talking about his journey in the music industry. The Bado video was uploaded on YouTube on Jul 15, 2021.

The Pisi Kali Video

In the past, B- Classic has worked with the likes of Sanaipei Tande, Nadia Mukami, Arrow Bwoy Gigy Money from Tanzania among others.

Just the rother day, B-Classic was in the headlines after gifting actor Joseph Kinuthia aka Omosh with a new camera, tripod and a microphone.

On July 19, B-Classic handed the equipment to Omosh in a mission to help him get back on groove and do what he doesn’t best.

“As I had promised Kuwa Nina Zawadi Ya Omosh Ili Aweze Kupiga Kazi na Kujiendeleza Kimaisha, Basi have done my part na Nimeweza Kumpa .

Wengi pia hamjui Omosh has an hidden talent Ya Kuimba . We have done a song too...Head To My YouTube Channel. Now To check it out #Omosh #006worldwide #championsforever” shared B-Classic.

Second chances

B-Classic offered to help Omosh back in June after he went public begging for help for the second time.