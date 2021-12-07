Singer B Classic goes after Sonie hours after breakup with Mulamwah

Taking to his social media pages, B Classic didn't hesitate to pour out his heart to Sonie, with a promise that he is ready to take in the young family (Sonie and her daughter Keilah Oyando).

“Carol sonnie from this point forward, the love you feel won’t be determined by your circumstances. Imeniumiza sana by the way mulamwah ame handled all this, ila naku assure niko willing to take you in , love and treasure you with all my heart together with your daughter❤️❤️❤️. Ntakupenda na moyo wangu wote ❤️💞🌹❣️,” reads B Classic’s Message to Sonie.

B -Classic Pulse Live Kenya

However, many have described the breakup as clout chasing, basing on the fact that Mulamwah went on to unveil a new girlfriend hours after Sonie's announcement.

In a photo posted on his Instagram page Mulamwah said that he was now waiting for the dust to settle after his break up caught many Kenyans by surprise.

“To new beginnings, Rely upon the heart ♥️. Let the dust settle now,” the comedian captioned a photo with his new bae.

Break Up

Sonie alleged that they agreed to part ways for reasons best known to them, thanking their fans for the love they showed them for the past 4 years.

“This is to make it clear that Mulamwa and I are no longer together. We have both agreed and decided to part ways for reasons best known to us. Thank you so much for the love and support you gave us for those 4years, I personally don’t take it for granted,” reads the post in part.

All the Best

Sonie went on to wish Mulamwah well in his future endeavors, stating that she is greatful for the memories they created together.

Mulamwah and Sonie Pulse Live Kenya