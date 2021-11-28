RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Dela and Dr hubby announce they are expecting their first child [Photos]

Kenyan singer Dela Maranga-Mwendwa, popularly known as Dela, has announced that she is expecting her first child with hubby and paediatrician Dr Reign.

In photos showing off her baby-bump, Dela notified her fans of her excitement with the news, saying: "...every day is another day closer to meeting the other love of my life."

The Mafeelings singer went on to send a sweet message to her hubby, which read: "And to my darling husbae, @drreign, I am so in love with the man you are and the dad you are going to be."

On his part, an excited daddy-to-be, Dr Reign showered Dela with praises saying: "My Queen @delathedelz thank you for making me the real #NuBaba I have no tacky captions,I am so excited for this nu journey together! Time to test my Paediatrics fr fr😂 I love you."

He added: "Skin to skin is the best way to stay warm. It’s baby season🍼You can tell by the glow😁So in love with you @delathedelz 😋"

