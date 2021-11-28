Kenyan singer Dela Maranga-Mwendwa, popularly known as Dela, has announced that she is expecting her first child with hubby and paediatrician Dr Reign.
Singer Dela and Dr hubby announce they are expecting their first child [Photos]
Congratulations to the couple
In photos showing off her baby-bump, Dela notified her fans of her excitement with the news, saying: "...every day is another day closer to meeting the other love of my life."
The Mafeelings singer went on to send a sweet message to her hubby, which read: "And to my darling husbae, @drreign, I am so in love with the man you are and the dad you are going to be."
On his part, an excited daddy-to-be, Dr Reign showered Dela with praises saying: "My Queen @delathedelz thank you for making me the real #NuBaba I have no tacky captions,I am so excited for this nu journey together! Time to test my Paediatrics fr fr😂 I love you."
He added: "Skin to skin is the best way to stay warm. It’s baby season🍼You can tell by the glow😁So in love with you @delathedelz 😋"
