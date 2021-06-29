Singer Juma Jux Acquires Brand New Mercedes Benz, names it Huddah (Video)

On Monday, the Sio Mbaya hit maker shared videos and photos, documenting the arrival of his new Germany Machine that was delivered straight to his compound.

An excited Juma noted that he is happy that he can afford another car for his day to day movements around the city.

“Finally…New family member i call her “HUDDAH” #MyLife video link in my bio #AfricanBoy” shared Juma Jux.

Before the arrival of the Mercedes Benz, Jux has been cruising around in a BMW.

Jux has named his car Huddah months after he was rumoured to be dating the Kenyan socialite Ms Huddah Monroe.

In January 2020, Jux and Huddah raised eyebrows after they were spotted together on a vacation in Zanzibar.

In March 2020, Jux was again salivating over Huddah Monroe's steamy Bikini photos, with memories of their Zanzibar vacation that raised eyebrows within their fans and followers.

At that particular, the Huddah Cosmetics CEO shared a photo rocking a tiny Orange Bikini while seated on sand Beach, prompting Juma Jux to leave a comment under the photo, appreciating her for lighting up the Beach with some Bright colours.

Ms Monroe had captioned her photo "Some bright orange color for the darkness surrounding the world right now ..... 🥰".

Juma who could not resist temptations reacted saying "#juma_jux Thanks for the brightness my friend 😂"

Huddah replied "@Juma_Jux LMFAO Just seen this Fren, miss you friend. Yani sahivi Zazibar is the best place to be my friend".

Juma Jux "@huddahthebosschick kabisa my friend"

Huddah "@Juma_Jux see you".

