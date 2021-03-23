Singer Kelechi Africana has become the latest musician in Kenya to be awarded the Prestigious YouTube Creator Award, popularly known as the Sliver Plaque or Button by YouTube management for surpassing the 100K subscribers mark.

The Ring hit-maker shared the good news via his social media pages, thanking them for the support they have accorded him so far and always jamming to his music.

“Thanks a lot fam for the 100k subscribers” shared Kelechi Africana.

Kelechi’s YouTube Channel that was officially opened on October July 29, 7, 2017 has so far garnered over 12 million views with 109K subscribers and counting.

Just the other, Kenyan boy band H_art the Band, Kate Actress, Blessed Tugi also received the Sliver Plaque after their channels surpassed the 100K subscribers mark. Others with the Silver Plaque include; Abel Mutua, Dr. King’ori, Milly Chebby, Nadia Mukami, Nyashinski, Desagu, Njugush, Masauti, Mwalimu Rachael, Ethic just but to mention a few.

In Kenya, Sauti Sol lead when its comes to artistes with most subscribers. Currently they are at 718K, Otile Brown (690K), Willy Paul (625K),Bahati (568K), Khaligraph Jones (423K), Nyashinski (379K), Nadia Mukami (321K), King Kaka (285K). Comedians we have; Churchill show 1.58 Million, Njugush (468K) The WaJesus Family (376K), , Jalang’o 339K, Abel Mutua (189K).

