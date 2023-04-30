Singer Mr Seed survives fatal accident, friends not so lucky

Unfortunately, some of his family members lost their lives in the same accident, according to his wife Nimo Gachuiri.

Nimo shared that she still can't believe Mr Seed is alive, as the entire ordeal left her scared after experiencing everything firsthand.

Nimo continued in her Instagram stories, expressing her confusion about whether to feel happy or not, as some of her close associates lost their lives in the accident despite some surviving.

She explained that she couldn't recall everything that happened, although she remembers running to the scene of the accident where there were bodies and begging Mr Seed to wake up.

Who saved Mr Seed and his friends?

Nimo further explained that good Samaritans came to their aid and helped them take Mr Seed to the hospital.

"The car they were in got into a bad accident. We were slightly behind them when we saw a crowd surrounding the scene," Nimo wrote.

Nimo added that her husband, Mr Seed, had suffered a fractured pelvis.

Mr Seed is now under compulsory two-week bed rest, and Nimo has asked their fans to pray for her family during these trying moments.

Mr Seed's accident happened hours after Wololo TV's Julius Ochieng was involved in a road accident, although he also came out of it safe and sound.