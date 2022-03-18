Singer Mr Seed surprises his mother with a piece of land

In a video shared on his official Instagram page, the Starborn Empire CEO, mentioned that the piece of land he bought is located in Matuu, Machakos County.

The singer also went down the memory lane, remembering back in the days when his family could not even afford a meal - living hand to mouth.

“Nothing surpasses a Mother’s love for sure. Growing from hand to mouth without knowing what to eat next after a meal taught me to always respect a woman. As a small token back to my loving mum I together with my wife Nimo decide to buy a land for her in Matuu Riri Gardens 50x100,” shared Mr Seed.

The star encouraged his fellow youth and celebrities to always aspire to empower their parents whenever they have the opportunity.

“I’m so proud of the man I have grown to be… I can encourage you, let’s not live the flashy lifestyle in the city yet our parents don’t have a place to call home. My happiness comes from seeing my mother live a good life,” advised Mr Seed.

In 2018, the singer gifted his mother a brand new Audi for simply being the best mum ever.

“Wow wow, @mrseedofficial that's the best thing you can do for a mum making her proud. Wooooooow! Am also proud of you my brother the way she is proud of you!!” wrote Roche.ronny.

In December 2021, Mr Seed was again in the headlines after buying his wife Nimo a brand new Mazda Demio, with the belief that one day he will be able to gift her a Range Rover.

“Small gift for wifey ❤️ Thank you for holding me n our family down...we work as a team we win as a team...Glory to God... I love you n drive safe ☺️.. ile siku nitakununulia Range Rover ndio nitasema testimonies haha for now wacha tumalize December na hii .. God bless you,” he said.