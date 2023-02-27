Mr Seed issues stern warning to Kenyan artists tampering with his work

In a statement on his Instagram stories on Sunday, the 'Dawa ya Baridi' hitmaker expressed his disappointment in those he says are trying to sabotage his music.

"I am a creative who has always worked hard to give my fans the best. Every project I release has always been special, and together with my team, we have always wished to do it the right way," Mr Seed said.

Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

The award-winning artist explained that his team has been working tirelessly to ensure that his music gets the recognition it deserves.

However, he has been made aware of individuals trying to undermine his efforts by tampering with his work.

"It has come to my attention that someone is working tirelessly to see my work not getting the right reception it deserves.

"Tampering with my projects won't make me stop releasing, won't make me stop being the best, won't make me stop getting the love I have always had from my fans," he warned.

Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

According to the father of one, Kenyan artists need to work together to push local music to the world rather than engage in sabotage.

"It's so sad fellow artists in the industry are working tirelessly to push out others down so that they can shine.

"The fight isn't against us but rather outside the market. We need to work together and push Kenyans to the world," Mr seed said.

Singer Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

Mr Seed has been recognized for his unique sound and style, which have won him a loyal following across East Africa.

Mr Seed's latest project with Prince Indah

Mr Seed's latest project is a pleasant surprise Benga tune, 'Daily Motivation', featuring Prince Indah.

Pulse Live Kenya

Released on February 24, the track presents a contemporary form of Benga music that blends Luo, Kiswahili and English languages.