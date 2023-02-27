ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Seed issues stern warning to Kenyan artists tampering with his work

Lynet Okumu

Mr Seed: Just a warning. Your days are numbered!

Kenyan musician Mr Seed has issued a stern warning to fellow artists who he claims are tampering with his work.

In a statement on his Instagram stories on Sunday, the 'Dawa ya Baridi' hitmaker expressed his disappointment in those he says are trying to sabotage his music.

"I am a creative who has always worked hard to give my fans the best. Every project I release has always been special, and together with my team, we have always wished to do it the right way," Mr Seed said.

READ: Musicians who released albums and EPs this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

The award-winning artist explained that his team has been working tirelessly to ensure that his music gets the recognition it deserves.

However, he has been made aware of individuals trying to undermine his efforts by tampering with his work.

"It has come to my attention that someone is working tirelessly to see my work not getting the right reception it deserves.

"Tampering with my projects won't make me stop releasing, won't make me stop being the best, won't make me stop getting the love I have always had from my fans," he warned.

READ: Mr Seed surprises wife with new Mazda Demio [Video]

According to the father of one, Kenyan artists need to work together to push local music to the world rather than engage in sabotage.

"It's so sad fellow artists in the industry are working tirelessly to push out others down so that they can shine.

"The fight isn't against us but rather outside the market. We need to work together and push Kenyans to the world," Mr seed said.

Mr Seed has been recognized for his unique sound and style, which have won him a loyal following across East Africa.

Mr Seed's latest project is a pleasant surprise Benga tune, 'Daily Motivation', featuring Prince Indah.

READ: 6 upcoming artists win over Sh500,000 in Boomplay's music competition

Released on February 24, the track presents a contemporary form of Benga music that blends Luo, Kiswahili and English languages.

It is a love song with soaring melodies expressing feelings and appreciation for someone special.

