Singer Nandy confirms breakup with fiancé Bill Nass (Screenshot)

In an Insta-story post, Nandy told fans who expected to see her with her rapper boyfriend (Bill Nass) that things had changed and will no longer be together.

“Mlitegemea Kuniona mimi na Nenga (Billnass) Tukiendelea, mambo yamebadilika na simuoni tena ila Namuombea” Nandy told her fans.

Singer Nandy and Bill Nass Pulse Live Kenya

Her statement come days after speculations surfaced online, stating all was not well in their camp. Reports indicate that the two broke up some time back, but opted to keep the news to themselves.

On many occasions the two love birds used to be spotted together in almost all their events but since their break up, things have changed,

Currently, Nandy is doing her annual Nandy Festival, but Bill Nass is yet to appear on her list of entertainers.

Bill Nass proposed to his then longtime girlfriend and songbird Nandy back in April 2020, during a live TV show.

Singer Nandy and Bill Nass Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper surprised Nandy who was performing during alive show on Tanzania’s TVE, as he walked up the stage said a few words and went down on his knee to propose to the singer.

“We’ve been together ka kipindi kirefu sana tumepitia vitu vingi vizuri na vibaya. Najua upande wako mbaya, najua upande wako mzuri but nimechagua pande zote mbili nakupena sana na ninatamani dunia nzima ijue so leo itakuwa siku nzuri sana kupropose. I love you,” said Bill Nass before putting the ring on her finger.

Nandy and Bill Nass used to be lovers before they parted ways a few years back and she went on date Ruge Mutahaba who passed away on February 26, 2019.

Ruge and Nandy were set to get married before he passed on from a long illness that saw him (Ruge) seek treatment in South Africa.

After Ruge’s death, Bill Nass and Nandy were seen to be very close and speculations arose on whether the two were back together, claims they vehemently denied saying that they were only good friends. However, months later they confirmed that they had rekindled their love.

Singer Nandy and Bill Nass Pulse Live Kenya

Miscarriage

In 2019, the aibu hit-maker confessed that some two years back she was pregnant with Rapper Bill Nass' baby, but unfortunately the pregnancy didn’t mature to the final stage.

She said that she suffered a miscarriage after her then boyfriend (Billnass) brought her some over-the-counter medicine.

“Yes ni kweli nilikuwa na ujauzito wake, lakini kuna dawa ambazo aliniletea za vitu vingine kabisa, lakini hatukuweza kujua kama ingeweza kusababisha Ujauzito kuharibika. So ile ilini disappoint sana, maana hatukuwa na nia mbaya na kiumbe” explained Nandy.

Leaked intimate video

In 2018, Nandy and Bill Nass landed in trouble with authorities in Tanzania after their intimate video leaked online.

The two left tongues wagging with their 18+ rated video that was apparently filmed in 2016.