Tanzanian Singer Nandy has shot down reports of testing positive for HIV/AIDS, cautioning fans to refrain from spreading unconfirmed stories.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Nandy said that she is tired of being asked if she is HIV positive and its time to put the topic on rest. She added that such unfounded allegations will create unwanted stigmatization among people living with the virus.

“Swali la Ukimwi pia muache kuniuliza, otherwise unataka nikupunguzie Kidogo…tuheshimiane! Mnafanya hata wale wanao umwa kweli wajione Sio binadamu wa kawaida. Hofu ya Mungu Itawale,” reads Nandy’s statement.

Singer Nandy

Asked on whether she is still dating Billnass, Nandy replied; “Maswali ya Mahusiono msitishe kuniuliza jamani, Nipeni Mi tano tenaa.”

Relationship with Billnass

In 2019, songstress Faustina Charles Mfinanga aka Nandy admitted that some two years back she was pregnant with Rapper Billnass' baby, but unfortunately the pregnancy didn’t mature to the final stage.

Nandy mentioned that she suffered a miscarriage after her then boyfriend (Billnass) brought her some over-the-counter medicine.

Singer Nandy

“Yes ni kweli nilikuwa na ujauzito wake, lakini kuna dawa ambazo aliniletea za vitu vingine kabisa, lakini hatukuweza kujua kama ingeweza kusababisha Ujauzito kuharibika. So ile ilini disappoint sana, maana hatukuwa na nia mbaya na kiumbe,” explained Nandy.

In the past few weeks, reports have been doing round on social media that all is not well between Nandy and Billnass.

