Tanzanian singer Faustina Charles Mfinanga popularly known as Nandy has left many of her followers confused, after sharing a ‘Black Rose’ with a caption saying that she is heartbroken.

It is understood that Black Roses are generally related to break ups from long standing relationships or the loss of a loved one.

In her post however, the Aibu singer who has been on the campaign trail for Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli's re-election bid did not disclose the reason for her post. This is despite most celebrities using the rose to signify that they have decided to end their relationships.

Singer Nandy

Barely five months ago, Nandy’s longtime Boyfriend and rapper Bill Nass proposed to her during a live performance.

“We’ve been together ka kipindi kirefu sana tumepitia vitu vingi vizuri na vibaya. Najua upande wako mbaya, najua upande wako mzuri but nimechagua pande zote mbili nakupena sana na ninatamani dunia nzima ijue so leo itakuwa siku nzuri sana kupropose. I love you,” said Bill Nass before putting a ring on her finger.

Rapper Bill Nass proposes to singer Nandy during live performance

Upon seeing her post, some of her followers said that she had posted the black rose for clout because she is about to release a new song.

Here is how they reacted;

romyjons HILI UA LINANIKUKUMBUSHA MWAKA 1774!!!!!!KULE SOUTH AFLIKAAAA

princeanwarguzm Kiki ya nyimbo mpyaaaa naona anataka kutoa nyimb

_mack24 Bill Nasi kafanya nini tena huko😂😂😂

glory_trisher Kumekucha ushaacha mty

mamumossatz9 Mmeshaanza na nyie msituchoshe. Ila hata mimi ningekuwa ndio billinas sikuoi kwa maneno yale ya mama yako na dada yako wallah navunja uchumba

wema_memes Mungu wanguuu Kwan ni niniiii

celebrities.judge Em usituchoshe nawewe Kwan utakua wa kwanza kuachika

miss_shamsah Wanapenda kutuchanganya🤣🤣🤣

mlitomariamu Jmn uwa jeusi tena mmmh mwa2tisha mbona mlitamba sana tayari mshaachana wanadam hawa si wa2 wazuri😀😀😀😀

officialnombo Kale kawimbo Kakivuruge Tayari Kanaingia Kwenye Uhisika ☺️

phinamango_ Walimwengu na coment zenu 🚶🚶

mangi_viwanja Tena leo asubuhi nilikua naangalia video yako nikasema Bora wakuache nikuchukue muuza viwanja Sina Mambo mengi. Nakuhonga viwanja mpaka unikome

dessy_a7 Tayari billnass Kashazingua nini? 😂😂😂 au nyimbo