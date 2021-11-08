The love birds shared their good news via their social media pages, with a revelation that they had named their baby ‘Aaliyah Sebunya’.

“Ma sha Allah … Aaliyah Sebunya 🍭🍭🍭. 07.11.2021 Ma sha Allah,” reads a post from Rema.

Singer Rema Namakula & Dr. Hubby welcome bouncing baby girl [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

The news on Rehemah’s safe delivery were received well by a good number of celebrities across East Africa, with many showering her with congratulations messages.

Messages

shamieyahayah “Congrats mama Amal.. indeed Allah Kareem.. may he always guide u en ur little blessing Aliyah.. protect her from evil eye 👁️... much love 💕💕💕 my people.. regards to doctor”

dphanerooezer “Congratulations beloved ❤️ am so happy for you 💕💕 may God give you more and more joy”

Singer Rema Namakula & Dr. Hubby welcome bouncing baby girl [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

lilianmbabazi “Congratulations love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

b2centug “Congratulations fam ❤️Happy for you our sister 👯👯”

lydiajazmine “Congratulations Dear ❤️❤️❤️”

Singer Rema Namakula & Dr. Hubby welcome bouncing baby girl [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Wedding

Rema Namakula walked down the aisle with her doctor Hamza Sebunya in Nabbingo, Masaka, back in November 2019.

The ceremony popularly known as “Kwanjula” saw Rema’s close friends, government officials, family and fellow celebrities converge in Nabbingo to be part of the love celebration as the two officiated their affair.

Eddy Kenzo's message to Rema and Hubby

Previously, Rema was in a relationship with Eddy Kenzo but they parted ways towards the end of 2018. Rema has a child with the award-winning star (Eddy Kenzo)

At that particular time, Kenzo wished the two (Rema and Hamzah) well, moments after the wedding.

“My friend Rema, I dearly congratulate you upon reaching this special day as God had planned it for you and pray that you enjoy it greatly. I also pray that you close your ears to the negativity that surrounds us and always know for a fact that I am your true friend who wishes you well.

"Banji won't like this kubanga bagala ntalo naye nze nzikiririza mu mirembe United we stand divided we fall. Congratulations to you and your husband and please enjoy because it is God who prepared this special day. Alhamdulillha. Asalam waleikum,” shared Eddy Kenzo.