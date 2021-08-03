Mdee shared the good news with her 7.4 million followers after receiving Keys to the brand new Range Rover.

“CAPITAL G-O-D. When he hands you the keys to your brand new 2021 Range 🙌” shared Vanessa Mdee.

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking about the new Ranger Rover, Rotimi said that the car is a product of his hard work and always putting in quality work in everything he does.

“I just Got the Black on black Range, it’s my first Car, so it’s a blessing right now. This is the product of starving your destructions, this is the product of doing things the right way, the product of making quality product, Music and being God Human. God, spirituality and the product of doing what you say you gonna do. And I’m very very proud of me and my team and fiancée we did it. So if anybody needed some Monday motivation, you have it” said Rotimi.

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi Pulse Live Kenya

What’s the difference between a Land Rover and Range Rover?

“Land Rover is the brand of the vehicle and Range Rover is a model. The Land Rover brand has seven different models in its lineup with a Range Rover (Land Rover Range Rover) being one of them”.

The news of Rotimi and Vanessa acquiring a new car (Range Rover) excited a good number of their fans who could not help it but gush over the celebrity couple with lovely comments.

Video

Reactions

fezakessy “Awezaye eh eh eeeeh, hakuna Mungu kama weee baba ayeeee ❤️❤️❤️”

jackyvike “Nikikumbuka mimi kifunguu nilipewa, ilikua ya Nyumba yake on friday ndio nitangulie kwake watu wasituone pamoja 😂 aki mapenzi, Mungu wa Vanessa nionekanie aki! Congratulations Vee❤️”

caterira “The God of Larry Madowo , Vanessa Mdee and Ciara ... I am here your servant”

buluu_b “God of Vanessa Mdee,nakuja mbele zako kwa unyenyekevu . Aaaaaaaaa Nashukuru mapema mapema”

djlilymontana “It’s the song for me 😂🔥congrats ❤️”

fixmoeti “Congratulations Mama ❤️🔥”

iamjudithheard “God’s perfect timing ⏱ 🙏🏾🍾”

waridibazz “True love ipo bhana Ni kumuomba Mungu akupe mtakaye pendana tuu😍😍😍😍🙌🔥”

kimwana8 “Nmeona kiatu cha mtoto apo au macho yangu yanaona vibayaa 😂😂”

tanzania_beauty_couples “Kama uko single usiangalie status zangu 🙌🙌🙌”

hanscana_ “Doh sisi ma hater tunaumia sssana 🙌🙌🙌”

anesamdee_rotimi “Jamaniiii 🙌🙌🙌🙌 🔑 Range spot 2021 brand newwwwww 🔥🔥🔥”

The Love Birds

Vanessa and Rotimi got engaged back in December 2020. Ms Mdee could be seen in tears after being overwhelmed by emotions the moment Rotimi went on his knee to pop the big Question “Will you marry Me”.

A happy Venessa responds with a big YES, as she accepted the engagement ring, before the love birds goes into kissing.

The couple started, dating in October 2019. Vanessa was first spotted on a Baecation in Miami with the Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series.