Betty Kyallo's reaction as Rotimi showers Vanessa Mdee with money (Video)

On Monday, Mdee shared a video that captures Rotimi showering her with money to go get her nails and hair done plus some for domestic use.

“Woman I know you have your own money… but Go get you hair done. Go get your nails done, go get this to your Mum give this Mars, and go get the bag that used said you want” Rotimi is heard saying in the video.

The video prompted TV girl Betty Kyallo to react saying that sometimes women work hard for their money, but a little surprise from their men goes a long way.

“Yes we work hard, but a lil bit of this kind of surprise don’t hurt nobody” wrote Betty Kyallo.

Betty Kyallo's reaction Pulse Live Kenya

The romantic video from Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé have attracted over 718K views and over 7, 000 comments , as netizens could not help it but gush over the two with lovely comments.

More reactions

mimi_mvrs11 “😍😍 Thank you My brother @rotimi 😂 The comment section is lit continue teaching these men how it’s done 🙏🏾”

kansiime256_ “The way am counting this money like 😋😋😋😋”

zarinahnation “Mamaeeeee Hawa wanaume BADO wapo kumbe dah vanessa tumroge huyu😂😂😂😂”

yycomedian “This could be you ladies but you don't have your own money...that's the secret...having your own😂”

Vanessa Mdee with Fiancé, Rotimi Pulse Live Kenya

kerihilson “That’s the energy @rotimi!!! 💕”

queen_avenger “Go get ur nails done, go get ur hair done, go give this to ur mom, go give this to mars the dude is love ♥️”

marcie_tz “Mungu tupe akina Rotimi bas jmn kheee 😢”

tastiedine “Am I the only one counting? 😂”

beasammy05 “Woman I know you have your own money 👌 buuut 💵 😍😍😍😍”

The Love Birds

Vanessa and Rotimi got engaged back in December 2020. Ms Mdee could be seen in tears after being overwhelmed by emotions the moment Rotimi went on his knee to pop the big Question “Will you marry Me”.

A happy Venessa responds with a big YES, as she accepted the engagement ring, before the love birds goes into kissing.

The couple started, dating in October 2019. Vanessa was first spotted on a Baecation in Miami with the Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series.