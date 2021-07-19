Vanessa Mdee speaks on reports of giving birth to a bouncing baby Boy [Video]

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Vee Money said those were unfounded claims and people should stop spreading them because they were freaking out her mother.

“I don’t have a baby yoo…you are freaking my mother out. Mama wa Watu yuko zake Arusha mnaanza kumpanikisha tu bure kwamba nimezaa. Aliyewaambia nimezaa ni nani? Nani amewambia nimezaa Nani kawambia?” said Vanessa Mdee.

The Niroge Hit-maker’s statement come at a time a section of Tanzanians where showering her with congratulatory messages, over the unfounded rumour.

The allegations of Mdee giving birth was engineered by a comment from Navy Kenzo Member Aika who said “Issa Boy” on a photo posted on Sunday.

Vanessa Mdee and Aika's comment Pulse Live Kenya

Pregnancy's allegations

In May 2021, Mdee was again forced to clear the air after pregnancy reports surfaced online.

“I got miracles on miracles, a million little miracles ,” reads Ms Mdee’s caption that raised eyebrows.

In June 2020, the singer also addressed pregnancy allegations saying that she is on a mission to be an advocate for honesty, beauty and not ready to have a child then.

“Watu wanauliza vipi kuhusu mtoto. No, sina mimba bado. Not yet. But soon,” responded Vanessa Mdee.

Vanessa Mdee with Fiancé, Rotimi Pulse Live Kenya

Love is Beautiful

Just the other day, the singer excited a section of her fans after sharing a video getting pampered by her fiancé Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi.

Mdee shared a video that captures Rotimi showering her with money to go get her nails and hair done plus some for domestic use.

“Woman I know you have your own money… but Go get you hair done. Go get your nails done, go get this to your Mum give this Mars, and go get the bag that used said you want” Rotimi is heard saying in the video.

Vanessa Mdee’s latest photo sparks Pregnancy Rumors Pulse Live Kenya

The video prompted TV girl Betty Kyallo to react saying that sometimes women work hard for their money, but a little surprise from their men goes a long way.

“Yes we work hard, but a lil bit of this kind of surprise don’t hurt nobody” wrote Betty Kyallo.

The Love Birds

Vanessa and Rotimi got engaged back in December 2020. Ms Mdee could be seen in tears after being overwhelmed by emotions the moment Rotimi went on his knee to pop the big Question “Will you marry Me”.

A happy Venessa responds with a big YES, as she accepted the engagement ring, before the love birds goes into kissing.

The couple started, dating in October 2019. Vanessa was first spotted on a Baecation in Miami with the Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series.