Atlanta based Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee is officially off the market after being proposed to by her boyfriend Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi and she said Yes.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Ms Mdee is seen in tears after being overwhelmed by emotions the moment Rotimi went on his knee to pop the big Question “Will you marry Me”.

A happy Venessa responds with a big YES, as she accepts the engagement ring, before the love birds goes into kissing.

The couple started, dating in October last year. Vanessa was first spotted on a Baecation in Miami with the Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series.

Following the hookup, Vanessa moved to Atlanta to stay with Rotimi. Months later she announced that she had decided to shelve her music career for good over what she termed as "the music industry being demonic".

Changed for the better

In November last year, Vee Money mentioned that since hooking up with the actor, a lot has changed in her life, and she is happy with the direction her love life has taken.

In her Birthday, message to Rotimi Vanessa disclosed that they have spent most of their Lock down together, getting to learn and understand each other better.

“...My baby your heart is huge and in true Ro style on your birthday you continue to give, honored to be your eve in life and in this visual masterpiece.

…In our case we’ve spent every single day together and to say we’ve grown is an understatement. We have been pruned, plucked, groomed, cultivated, restored ... it’s been a beautiful experience and personally this is our new normal and everyday in isolation with you sounds about perfect.

Now I say this to say with every dark cloud ( COVID ) there’s a silver lining. We were sitting around having breakfast and we caught lightning in a bottle with #LoveSomebody there’s no other way to explain it. The inception of it was divine. GOD IS LOVE. LOVE IS GOD! This song represents that exactly and the world needs it desperately now.

Happy birthday my King 👑 @rotimi” shared Vanessa Mdee.

