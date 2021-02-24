Singer Willy Paul has for the first time unveiled the face of his son named Damian Radido Opondo after hiding him from the public eye for over 2 years.

On Wednesday, Pozze took to Instagram to share short videos of his son with a caption that says; “Let me introduce you to my first born. His name is KINGDAMIAN RADIDO OPONDO...say hi to my son.. this the first time I'm posting him.”

The singer used his social media pages, to introduce Damian to the world back in August last year, at a time he was turning two years old, but in all the photos his face was hidden.

“Help me wish my son a happy birthday fam.. he just turned 2yrs ... I love you KING DAMIAN RADIDO OUMA. The best gift that the Lords’s given me so far!!! May you live to be a great and intelligent man... May the Lord that I serve watch over you for the rest of your days! NAKUPENDA kijana... happy 2nd birthday...” shared Willy Paul.

King Damian Radido

Last year in an exclusive interview with Pulse Live, Pozee disclosed that he had a son but had opted to keep it a secret because he is not sure if the son would like to be famous when he grows up or not.

“Niko na mtoi. Mtoto ni wa kiume anaitwa King Damian jina lake la kwanza. Huyo ashakuwa star already. Ni venye sinanga time ya petty fame because hauko sure huyu mtoto akigrow kama hio ndio lifestyle anataka kama anataka kuwa famous kama wewe ama maybe ni msee anataka akigrow akuwe na private life yake,” Willy Paul said.

In January, Pozee penned down a heartfelt message to his daughter Sonya whom he was also introducing to his Insta-family for the first time.

"2021 is already good to me... I can't thank you enough Lord for this gift.. my daughter SONYA WILSOVNA. Always know that daddy loves you so so much baby girl. I'll always be here for you... I'll be your superman... you have won my heart my love.

May the Lord keep you safe and sound, take you to places no one's been before. Welcome to my world. Mommy and Daddy LOVEEE YOU TOO MUCH!!! BLACK AND WHITE COMBINATION," wrote Willy Paul.