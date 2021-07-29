So Lucky to have you- Nick Ndeda breaks silence on relationship with Betty Kyallo

On Friday, Ndeda opted to treat his Instagram In-laws with a lovely photo goofing with his darling, accompanied with a short and ‘sweet’ caption.

“Happiness. seek it, find it, but above all else, be worthy of it. “

So Lucky to have you”

You and Me= to the world” reads a series of posts from Nick Ndeda to Betty Kyallo.

Ndeda’s public display of affection for Ms Kyallo come hours after the former news anchor jot down a beautiful message, celebrating him for turning a year older.

On Wednesday, the TV girl poured out her heart to Ndeda, describing him as the most brilliant, kind, selfless, loving, God fearing and responsible man who always bring out the little girl in her.

“To A King @nick_ndeda Happy Birthday Honey🎉🎉. You are Brilliant, Kind, Selfless, Loving, God Fearing, Responsible but yet Lots of Fun, you see everything beautiful in me and You simply bring out the little girl in me! I thank God For You. Blessings to you. You’re the G.O.A.T. Let’s celebrate this most Genius Advocate and Man❤️❤️” reads Betty Kyallo’s message to Nick Ndenda.

The beautiful message came at a time the two love birds were on a Baecation at the Lake Nakuru National Park celebrating Nick’s Birthday. Since going on the vacation betty has been gushing over her bae in every post she puts up.

“Went on a birthday date tonight ❤️”

“Ya’ll ok? I hope you are. 😊😊😊 sijawahi tupwa hivyo na upendo🥰”

“Paradise 🥂. My Wildest dream came true! I’m Happy” reads post from Betty.

On the other hand, Nick also jot down a birthday message to himself, reflecting on how far he has come in life.

“Today is a day I specifically reflect on how far I’ve come.