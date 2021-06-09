RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vita ndogo zisiwatishe- Nviiri as he Rekindles love with Elodie Zone

Dennis Milimo

The two have been in the Coast unwinding together

Nviiri and Elodie Zone
Nviiri and Elodie Zone

Sol Generation signee Nviiri the Storyteller has made a U-turn on his alleged breakup with YouTuber Elodie Zone, saying all is well in their camp.

In an interview on Milele FM, Nviiri sought to clarify they are still together and their ‘small’ fights should not worry fans.

“Kwani tumeachana? Bado tunapostiana Instagram. Vita ndogo isiwatishe...Utafanya niweke picha yangu na yeake hapa sai niwakasirishe. hatujaachana mimi na Elodie..... Yeye ni dhahabu yangu...ni ngumu kupata dhahabu hapa Njee so huwezi kuiacha tu ivo.. mtuombee pia” said Nviiri the storyteller.

Nviiri and Elodie Zone
Nviiri and Elodie Zone

Elodie's take

On the other hand, Elodie also put up a long Insta-story post, with claims that her narration was blown out of proportion.

She added that her statements was made under the influence of alcohol and tension, noting that they went to coast to make peace.

“Nviiri and I came to Coast with our friends to unwind, relax and make peace with each other. When I made the post it was fueled by tension and an afternoon of a few many drinks.

Neither one of Us thought it would be blown out of proportion the way it has been” said Elodie in part.

Elodie Zone's post
Elodie Zone's post

On June 7th, Elodie made some damming allegations against Nviiri, painting him as an abuser.

“Physical, mental, verbal and emotional abuse towards women is unacceptable! I want to make it clear that I am NOT dating Nviiri. We just met at the Coast, but the reason that I left him is the same reason that has come up as we are “respectful friends”. I’ve worked too damn hard as a woman to love myself. To be confident. Tos atck my money. To support those around me.”

