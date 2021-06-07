Elodie Zone confirms break with Nviiri the Storyteller, talks abusive relationship

Elodie, who is at the Coast, started a series of Instagram stories that featured Nviiri, showing them landing at the airport.

However, on Sunday night, Elodie, in a QnA session, officially confirmed that she is not dating the singer, alleging that he has been physically abusive towards her.

“Physical, mental, verbal and emotional abuse towards women is unacceptable! I want to make it clear that I am NOT dating Nviiri. We just met at the Coast, but the reason that I left him is the same reason that has come up as we are “respectful friends”. I’ve worked too damn hard as a woman to love myself. To be confident. Tos atck my money. To support those around me.”

Elodie continues that she has decided that she doesn’t owe any ‘boy’ anything and proceeded to a QnA session with fans.

“Is he the one who left you stranded at the party?”

Question 1 sends us back to October 2020 when Elodie had posted that she was going to a party where she fell victim of sexual assault that weekend.

She added that when the whole incident was happening, someone she thought was her friend left her in a vulnerable position, where she could have lost her life.

“Ladies, have friends and be with a man that’ll protect you. You never want to hit the ground unsure of who will and won’t be there to catch you. My experience last night was an eye opener. The closest person to me left me in a position where I could have died. I would never wish that on anyone!” said Elodie Zone.

Rumors flew around that Nviiri was the man behind the allegations and now Elodie claims that it was indeed Nviiri.

“Yup. January 1st. There are videos online of him slamming me against a table and leaving me and my baby cousins at a club past curfew. Cross check with “my life is good” highlight. The first vid,” she confirmed.

Elodie also opened up that she experienced violence and abuse from her past two relationships and was previously told not to speak up about it.

She has been in a relationship with Kibaki’s grandson, Sean Andrews, whom she broke up with in 2016 saying it was a toxic relationship, and in 2018, she dated Jay Mwendwa.

However, after denying that she was dating Nviiri, the singer, in an interview confirmed that they were dating.