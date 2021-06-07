Nviiri speaks out after Elodie Zone went public with their breakup

After months of speculation, Nviiri, had, in an interview in May 2021, confirmed that they were dating.

"We have been friends for eight years. We kept our relationship a secret for months without telling people we were dating. We needed to understand ourselves, are we strong enough for the public because they can be ruthless."Our decision was to keep it low until we were ready to announce it. It affects our brands in a way...will I still continue being Nviiri the ladies' man, bwana pombe sigara, single man? Dynamics change. And for her, will she continue being the same role model? By the time people came to find out about it, we were already confident about our relationship."

It now seems that that ship has sailed after Elodie took to Instagram to confirm that they are not dating anymore.

In a QnA session on Sunday night, Elodie officially confirmed that she is no longer dating the singer, alleging that he has been physically abusive towards her.

However, Nviiri has decided to keep mum about these recent allegations saying, “For everyone asking, NIKO SAWA, thank you for reaching out.”

Let’s take it back to October 2020 where Elodie had posted that she was going to a party where she fell victim of sexual assault that weekend.

She added that when the whole incident was happening, someone she thought was her friend left her in a vulnerable position, where she could have lost her life.

Rumors surfaced that the ‘friend’ who had been accused was Nviiri as the two had been rumored to be dating.

In a March interview at Kiss 100 with Kamene and Jalas, Nviiri squashed the rumors saying that it was not him being addressed in Elodie’s post.

“It is definitely not me because I like dealing with my issues at home. I do not know who she was talking about. The thing is we break up and makeup so it is what it is,” said Nviiri.

Nviiri had been featured on Elodie’s stories this past weekend as the two are reportedly at the Coast.