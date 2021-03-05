Songstress Nadia Mukami has been crowned winner in the Finance Category the just concluded Zuri Awards for the year 2021.

A thankful Ms Mukami shared the good news with her Insta-family, stating that she is happy to scoop her first corporate Award through her savings initiative dubbed #Financial Discipline Journey.

Financial Discipline Journey is an initiative aimed at cultivating the saving culture among Youths.

Nadiai Mukami wins big at 2021 Zuri Awards (Photos)

Thank You

“MY FIRST CORPORATE AWARD!!

I am filled with so much joy today!! I started @financialdisciplinejourney because its something thats so dear to me and I AM SO SCARED OF BEING FAMOUS AND BROKE thus upon my retirement this is what I wanna do 💕

This award is for every Member of @financialdisciplinejourney

I am just a representative! Thank you for making my initiative successful!! This award means the World to me!!!

I met some amazing powerful women today who challenged me today and I am looking forward to some impactful partnerships!!

Thank you #ZuriAwards Happy International Womens Day!!

This is for every Woman impacting/ changing the community #AfricanPopStar” shared Nadia Mukami.

The annual Zuri Awards are always aimed at celebrating women who are shaping the Society in different ways.

This year’s awards were hosted by Citizen TV’s Victoria Rubadiri, with Hon. Rachel Shebesh as the Chief Guest of Honour.