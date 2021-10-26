Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

An excited Sonko jot down a congratulatory message to Sandra, stating that her hard work had paid off.

Ms Mbuvi has been nominated in the brand influencer of the year category alongside; Zari Hassan (Uganda), Fahyvanny (Tanzania), Uriel Oputa (Nigeria), Naija Brandchick (Nigeria), Scarlett Duchess (Nigeria), Mercy Eke (Nigeria) and Nengi Hampson (Nigeria).

Mike Sonko and his daughter Sandra Mbuvi

Sonko's Take

“Dear Sandra Mbuvi, your hard work finally paid off. I feel so proud of you my daughter, congratulations on your nominations as brand influncer of the year, your achievements and creativity has done all this. May you bag this. Voting is ongoing via the link in my bio nawaomba watu wangu muvote for her”, shared Mike Sonko.

Another Kenyan who has been nominated in the second edition of Scream African Women Awards is singer Tanasha Donna.

The ‘Sawa’ hit-maker has been pitted against Tiwa Savage, Tems and Sho Madjozi for the musician of the year award. Others in the Musician of the year category are; Busiswa (South Africa), Makhadzi (South Africa), Gyakie (Ghana), Teni (Nigeria), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), and Lady Du (SA).

Singer Tanasha Donna forced to apologize over failure to pay Makeup artist Sh15k