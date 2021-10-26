RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Sandra set to give Zari Hassan, Fahyvanny, & Eke a run for their money

Mike Sonko and his daughter Sandra Mbuvi
Mike Sonko and his daughter Sandra Mbuvi

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is drumming support for his daughter Sandra Mbuvi after earning a nomination in the 2021 Scream African Women Awards.

An excited Sonko jot down a congratulatory message to Sandra, stating that her hard work had paid off.

Ms Mbuvi has been nominated in the brand influencer of the year category alongside; Zari Hassan (Uganda), Fahyvanny (Tanzania), Uriel Oputa (Nigeria), Naija Brandchick (Nigeria), Scarlett Duchess (Nigeria), Mercy Eke (Nigeria) and Nengi Hampson (Nigeria).

Sandra Mbuvi nominated in Scream African Women Awards.
Sandra Mbuvi nominated in Scream African Women Awards. Mike Sonko and his daughter Sandra Mbuvi Pulse Live Kenya

Sonko's Take

“Dear Sandra Mbuvi, your hard work finally paid off. I feel so proud of you my daughter, congratulations on your nominations as brand influncer of the year, your achievements and creativity has done all this. May you bag this. Voting is ongoing via the link in my bio nawaomba watu wangu muvote for her”, shared Mike Sonko.

Another Kenyan who has been nominated in the second edition of Scream African Women Awards is singer Tanasha Donna.

The ‘Sawa’ hit-maker has been pitted against Tiwa Savage, Tems and Sho Madjozi for the musician of the year award. Others in the Musician of the year category are; Busiswa (South Africa), Makhadzi (South Africa), Gyakie (Ghana), Teni (Nigeria), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), and Lady Du (SA).

Also Read: How Mike Sonko’s daughters Exquisite Birthday Party went Down (Photos)

Singer Tanasha Donna
Singer Tanasha Donna Singer Tanasha Donna forced to apologize over failure to pay Makeup artist Sh15k Pulse Live Kenya

The second edition of the Scream African Women Awards from the jail of the Scream All Youth Awards will be held next month and the organizing board announced that this year’s edition will focus on creating awareness and combating gender violence in society.

