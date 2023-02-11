ADVERTISEMENT
South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Inemesit Udodiong Babatunde Lawal

AKA was killed in a drive-by shooting at a popular night spot.

Rapper AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting (Instagram/Akaworldwide)
Several sources say that the artiste was killed on Florida Road late on Friday, February 10, 2023.

A police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, confirmed to News24 that a "well-known rapper" was shot just after 10 pm.

He said, "I can confirm that two men were killed and one of them is a well-known rapper. Police will not be releasing any names of the victims yet until a full investigation is completed."

SABCNews correspondent later reported that the Police spokesperson also said that the assailants walked up to the rapper and his friend shooting them multiple times at close range.

The shooting area has been brought to a standstill as police officers have shut down the road.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, ALS paramedic, Garrith Jamieson, described the aftermath of the shooting.

“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately, the first male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene," he shared.

The second person, who was later declared dead, has been identified as the rapper's bodyguard.

AKA was reportedly scheduled to perform on the same night of his untimely death. Earlier in the evening, there were pictures of the rapper hanging out with friends.

Reacting to the shocking news, AKA's close friend, Da Les, tweeted his disbelief.

AKA was 35 years old at the time of his death, which the Police is currently investigating as a double murder.

This is a developing story. Pulse will continue to monitor the story and bring you the update as they unfold.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
