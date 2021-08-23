Governor Mutua celebrated his 51st birthday in a star studded all-white event attended by bongo artist Rayvanny, ODM leader Raila Odinga, media personalities and most notably his ex wife.

During the event, Lillian was accorded VVIP treatement and even the honours of sitting beside the birthday boy at the secluded area where only Mutua, Rayvanny, Odinga were allowed.

Ms Ng'ang'a was given a frontline row to enjoy the party and during the most important part of the event, she was given the honours of cutting the cake alongside the birthday boys, Mutua and Rayvanny as Odinga watched beside them.

The event photographer also captured shots of Governor Mutua giving his former first lady special attention through conversation and body language.

However, on social media, Ms Ng'anga'a had very little to say to the birthday boy, only posting a short one-liner "🥂 to 51 and another 51 🥂...Happy Birthday!"

On his part, Mutua reiterated a quote from inspirational author Wander Hope Carter which read, "Family and friends are hidden treasures, seek them and enjoy their riches".

"Thank you to my dear family and friends for celebrating with me. God bless you all," he added.

