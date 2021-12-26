Speculations as Diamond Platnumz takes Zuchu on romantic dinner date

A number of gossip pages in Tanzania have shared videos and photos captured from the dinner date, with reports that the two could be in love.

On the other hand, Chibu Dangote put up a number of Insta-stories listening to “All I Want for Christmas is you” by Mariah Carey and Ed Sheeran’s perfect while on the dinner date.

Zuchu only shared short videos and photos showing her donning a cute red dress during the date, minus Platnumz in the frame.

Could the two be dating or it was only a dinner date between a boss and his employee? Only time will tell.

Denies allegations

In September 2020, the Sukari hit-maker was forced to clear the air on allegations of being in a romantic relationship with her boss Diamond Platnumz.

Speaking during an interview on Wasafi FM, the Cheche maker denied the claims, stating the rumours were baseless.

She noted that if, there was anything close to a relationship with Diamond, there would have been proof, adding that the rumours are from the promotion of her music, being done by Chibu.

“Kwanza ukiangalia ndani ya WCB hakuwezi kuwa na maneno kama hayo kwa sababu hakuna kielelezo na hio story haina muendelezo. Tunajua watu walivyo wafuataliaji, trust me kama ningekuwa na any inappropriate relationship na boss, kipo kitu kingeonesha Ushahidi lakini watu wamebase kwenye vielelezo vya promotion ambayo kama ukingalia wasanii wote duniani wa kike wanaofanya vizuri management zao ziliwekeza kweli kweli. Rihanna ana mwaka wan ne hajaachia nyimbo but we still talking about her ni kwa sababu uekezaji uliofanyika kwake pale ni mkubwa,” said Zuchu.

She went on to mention that instead of people appreciating the WCB boss for investing in a young girl like her, they have focused their energies on saying negative things about him, which is not right.

Zuchu made it crystal clear that Diamond Platnumz has never disrespected her in any way, and that he is more of a big brother to her.

The Wana hit maker noted that such rumours hurt her, but she cannot go around responding to what everyone says about her, adding that if it makes them happy saying such things, she cannot be the one to deny anyone happiness.