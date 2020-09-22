Zuchu comes clean on rumoured relationship with her boss Diamond Platnumz

Newly signed WCB singer Zuchu has been forced to come clean on reports that she is in a relationship with her boss Diamond Platnumz.

Speaking during an interview on Wasafi FM, the Cheche hit maker said that there was nothing like that, and the rumours are baseless.

She noted that if, there was anything close to a relationship with Diamond, there would have been proof, adding that the rumours are from the promotion of her music, being done by Chibu.

“Kwanza ukiangalia ndani ya WCB hakuwezi kuwa na maneno kama hayo kwa sababu hakuna kielelezo na hio story haina muendelezo. Tunajua watu walivyo wafuataliaji, trust me kama ningekuwa na any inappropriate relationship na boss, kipo kitu kingeonesha Ushahidi lakini watu wamebase kwenye vielelezo vya promotion ambayo kama ukingalia wasanii wote duniani wa kike wanaofanya vizuri management zao ziliwekeza kweli kweli. Rihanna ana mwaka wan ne hajaachia nyimbo but we still talking about her ni kwa sababu uekezaji uliofanyika kwake pale ni mkubwa,” said Zuchu.

She went on to mention that instead of people appreciating the WCB boss for investing in a young girl like her, they have focused their energies on saying negative things about him, which is not right.

Zuchu made it crystal clear that Diamond Platnumz has never disrespected her in any way, and that he is more of a big brother to her.

The Wana hit maker noted that such rumours hurt her, but she cannot go around responding to what everyone says about her, adding that if it makes them happy saying such things, she cannot be the one to deny anyone happiness.

“Kwa hivyo mi naona badala ya kumpongeza mtu kama boss kwa kuwekeza kwa msichana mdogo kama mimi watu wamnataka kutumia ile nafasi kuweka negativity which is not right. Boss wangu hajawai kunivunjia heshima. I’m saying this with all my heart. He’s a brother and a brother indeed. He has never been inappropriate, hajawahi. Ni vitu ambavyo vinanikwaza lakini huwezi kumjibu kila mtu, pengine hivi ni vitu ambavyo mtu akikaa mtaani wakiongela wenyewe labda wanafurahi. Usimharibie mtu starehe yake,” added Zuchu.

Rumours that Zuchu has been having an affair with her boss Diamond Platnumz have been a topic of discussion especially in Tanzania, where fans have been questioning why Chibu has so much of his energy invested in the female WCB signed artiste.

The two have been performing at campaign rallies together and they further fueled the speculations when they appeared dancing together in the video of their latest collabo, ‘Cheche’.

