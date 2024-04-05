Spice FM morning crew get a taste of a Gen Z boss in hilarious skit [Video]

Content creator Joy Bella stepped into the role of the boss, bringing forth a blend of modern colloquialisms and Gen Z sensibilities that left the crew bewildered yet thoroughly entertained.

With CT Muga, Nduh Okoh, and Eric Latiff representing the earlier generation, Joy Bella wasted no time in setting the tone of the encounter.

"I am your new boss, like I will be the coolest boss you have ever had," she quipped, immediately catching Nduh Okoh off guard with her Gen Z vernacular.

Spice FM morning show hosts, Ndu Okoh, CT Muga and Eric Latiff Pulse Live Kenya

Bella's dialogue touched on topics typical of Gen Z conversations, including mental health, fashion, and the pursuit of a 'soft life'.

"You guys should know if you are working with me, i am in my soft girl era so i cant handle bad reports so i dont how you guys are gonna fix that," she added leaving Mugafurther confused and now grabbing the attention of Latiff.

She playfully remarked on the crew's attire, praising them for being on-trend, and hinted at her preference for positive reports, citing her 'soft girl era' as a reason for her aversion to negativity in the workplace.

While Joy Bella effortlessly navigated her role as the Gen Z boss, the reactions from Muga, Okoh, and Latiff provided comedic relief, with expressions ranging from confusion to amusement.

Despite their initial bewilderment, the crew managed to join in on the banter, adding to the hilarity of the skit.

Prominent generations of recent times

1. Generation Z (Gen Z)

Born roughly between the mid-to-late 1990s and the early 2010s, Gen Z is the cohort succeeding Millennials.

This generation grew up in a digital age, immersed in technology from a young age. They are often characterized as digital natives, adept at navigating the internet, social media, and digital platforms.

2. Millennials (Generation Y)

Born roughly between the early 1980s and the mid-1990s, Millennials are often considered the first generation to come of age in the new millennium.

They witnessed the rise of the internet, social media, and mobile technology, shaping their worldview and behaviors. Millennials are known for their tech-savvy nature, entrepreneurial spirit, and emphasis on work-life balance.

Pulse Live Kenya

3. Generation X

Born roughly between the mid-1960s and the early 1980s, Generation X is sandwiched between the Baby Boomers and Millennials. Gen Xers grew up during a time of significant societal change, economic uncertainty, and technological advancement.

They are characterized by their independence, resilience, and skepticism towards authority.

4. Baby boomers

Born roughly between the mid-1940s and the mid-1960s, Baby Boomers represent one of the largest and most influential generations in modern history. They grew up in the aftermath of World War II, during a period of economic prosperity and social upheaval. Baby Boomers are often associated with traditional values, such as hard work, loyalty, and conformity.

5. Generation alpha

Born from the mid-2010s onwards, Generation Alpha is the youngest generation and the first to be born entirely in the 21st century. y