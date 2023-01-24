ADVERTISEMENT
Suzanna Owiyo pressures gov't to pay her following 8-month delay

Amos Robi

The Africities summit in Kisumu brought together over 5,000 delegates from across the continent

Luo benga singer Suzanna Owiyo has sent an appeal to the Kisumu County Government and the State Department of Devolution to pay artists who performed at the Africities Summit in Kisumu held on May 2022.

The singer, who was among the artists performing during the summit, in an Instagram video said her efforts to reach the concerned individuals for payment have been fruitless with constant postponement.

“Can Kisumu County Government & (State Department) of Devolution do the honorary thing and pay artists who performed during Africities Summit in May 2022. I believe once you have rendered your services, you should be compensated as per the contract.

"I have tried my best to reach out to the guys assigned to contract the artists but my efforts have not been successful. The response I keep getting is...sijui tutakulipa...ngoja....wait till next week...sasa utangoja next month...It's been delays after delays after delays," Owiyo said.

The Africities Summit was held between May 17 to May 21, 2022, in Kisumu County. In preparation for the event, the government spent more than Sh1 billion on rehabilitating roads and beautifying the city.

Appointed as the goodwill ambassador of the summit was Kisumu Governor's daughter Lupita Nyong'o.

The aim of the Africities summit was mobilising the African and Afro-descendant diaspora to begin the journey towards an African renaissance with their fellow citizens who have remained on the continent as well as with all people of goodwill interested in the development, integration, and unity of Africa.

