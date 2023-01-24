Suzanna Owiyo pressures gov't to pay her following 8-month delay

The singer, who was among the artists performing during the summit, in an Instagram video said her efforts to reach the concerned individuals for payment have been fruitless with constant postponement.

“Can Kisumu County Government & (State Department) of Devolution do the honorary thing and pay artists who performed during Africities Summit in May 2022. I believe once you have rendered your services, you should be compensated as per the contract.

"I have tried my best to reach out to the guys assigned to contract the artists but my efforts have not been successful. The response I keep getting is...sijui tutakulipa...ngoja....wait till next week...sasa utangoja next month...It's been delays after delays after delays," Owiyo said.

Singer Suzanna Owiyo Pulse Live Kenya

The Africities Summit was held between May 17 to May 21, 2022, in Kisumu County. In preparation for the event, the government spent more than Sh1 billion on rehabilitating roads and beautifying the city.

Appointed as the goodwill ambassador of the summit was Kisumu Governor's daughter Lupita Nyong'o.