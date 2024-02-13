Tafakari ya Babu: Swaleh Mdoe's tale on how lady cheated on hubby with a guard goes viral

Reports suggest that Mdoe was suspended after missing a 1 pm news bulletin and has been off the air for the past three weeks.

Mixed Reactions from Netizens

The news of Swaleh Mdoe's suspension has sparked mixed reactions from netizens. Many have taken to social media platforms to express their opinions, with some showing concern over his absence while others have dug up old stories from his popular segment, Tafakari ya Babu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swaleh Mdoe Pulse Live Kenya

Tafakari ya Babu Segment

In the segment Tafakari ya Babu, Swaleh Mdoe narrates intriguing stories that often come with unexpected twists at the end, leaving viewers with food for thought.

One such story that caught the attention of many involved a man who accidentally discovered his wife's infidelity.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an undated video shared on social media, Swaleh narrated the story of a man who, upon returning home from work, found his child alive and the security guard dead.

The man had applied poison to his wife's breast, intending to kill their child when it breastfed.

Swaleh Mdoe Pulse Live Kenya

However, the unexpected turn of events revealed that the wife and the security guard had been having an affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bwana huyu wakati mkewe amelala akachukua sumu akampaka mkewe kwenye chuchu ili yule mtoto akinyonya afe. Asubuhi akatoka kwenda zake kazini kurudi jioni akasikia kuna msiba...soja kwenye geti ndo amekufa...yatafakari hayo," Swaleh detailed.

Netizens' Reactions

The story narrated by Swaleh Mdoe elicited various reactions from netizens. While some found the plot intriguing, others expressed concern over the suspension of the news anchor.