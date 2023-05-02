The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tanasha Donna reveals plans to relocate from Kenya permanently

Fabian Simiyu

Tanasha Donna wants to relocate from Kenya after the following things happened in the country

Kenyan artist Tanasha Donna is the latest celebrity to announce her decision to leave the country permanently.

She cited various reasons that led her to make this decision. In her Instagram stories, Tanasha revealed that she believes Kenya is currently in a total mess, and she affirmed that what she said was the truth.

She also stated that she plans to pack her bags and leave the country with her family for good.

"Total mess rn** cause we do progress in various other ways but it's like since 2023 every day something absurd happening. Kenya Wagwan?" Tanasha wrote on her Instagram.

Currently, nobody knows the country to which Tanasha plans to relocate.

As per her statement, 2023 has been an unforgettable year for Kenyans due to various reasons, including love-related killings and the recent discovery of 99 bodies in the Shakahola Forest.

If Tanasha decides to relocate from Kenya, she will join a growing list of Kenyans who have moved to Europe or the USA for various reasons.

For example, Kenyan actor Eddie Gathegi moved to the US and has since starred in several movies, including The Blacklist, House, Dr Geoffrey, and Twilight.

Singer Stella Mwangi, also known as STL, relocated to Norway and has been doing well. This is evident from her success in winning awards after her music was used in some films.

READ: Stella Mwangi bags major Hollywood deal

Oscar-winning screen star Lupita Nyong'o lives abroad and only visits Kenya occasionally to see her family.

Another Kenyan celebrity who is enjoying life abroad is rapper Nonini, who moved to the US after dominating the Kenyan music industry for a while.

Recently, Nonini won a lawsuit against influencer Brian Mutinda for using one of his songs without his consent.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
