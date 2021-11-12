Tanasha's response after Risper Faith exposed her over refusal to pay Sh850K

On Thursday, socialite Risper Faith exposed the singer through blogger Edgar Obare’s platform, alleging that Ms Donna had refused to pay for the surgery she underwent a few months ago.

According to Risper, Donna had an agreement with 'body by design' to promote their business in exchange with the surgery but unfortunately she did not honour the agreement.

Risper Faith and Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

Risper Faith's Allegations

“So Tanasha approached me and asked me how my surgery experience was and where I did mine…at that moment @bodybydesignkenya was looking for another influencer to work on. Conditions we’re they have to do BBL on her in return for a post on their social media…when she approached me I just thought about that offer and told her she would fit perfectly she didn’t have to pay anything and @bodybydesignkenya were to work on her fat transfer to her buttocks and hips," Risper said in part.

Adding that; “I connected them and they arranged for surgery … on the day of the surgery I even went to see her and encourage her. The surgery went well and she got her perfect dream body. Later on after she was healed she was supposed to post on her Instagram and say who did it and how it went … two weeks after the surgery she went mia..mark you she did not even finish her after care with is risky, so they decided to charge her Sh850K since she didn’t post anything”.

Risper Faith and Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

Risper Faith and Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

Faith went on to state that the singer has never bothered to pay the amount in question and that is why she opted to expose her.

“Up to this day she has never paid anything and feel bad for @bodybydesignkenya because am the one who introduced her and promised them she’s a nice girl and she would post”, she added.

Risper Faith and Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

Risper Faith and Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

Risper Faith and Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

However, Tanasha Donna replied with a short and precise message, stating that; “Once they realize hating is not working they start telling lies,".

Tansha Donna's response Pulse Live Kenya

Away from the drama, Donna is currently ruling the airwaves with a new tune dubbed ‘Mood’ released on November 12, 2021.