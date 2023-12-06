The sports category has moved to a new website.

Shusho fire subsides as Kenyan fans demand answers from Muhando on conning allegations

Lynet Okumu

Rose Muhando forced to respond to Kenyan fans after allegations of eating transport money by a pastor

Tanzanian Gospel singer Rose Muhando has found herself at the center of serious accusations, as claims emerge that she is a con artist who fails to show up for planned crusades in Kenya.

The singer took to her Instagram on December 5 to vehemently deny these allegations, responding to the public outcry from Kenyans seeking clarification on the matter.

On Monday, December 4, gospel artiste and pastor Ali Mukhwana publicly accused Rose Muhando of eating transport money. He claimed that Muhando failed to honour her commitment to appear at a crusade in Bungoma.

Mukhwana detailed the sequence of events, explaining that they had approached Muhando to confirm her availability for the scheduled dates.

According to him, Muhando confirmed her availability after a brief check of her calendar, and they proceeded to discuss the terms.

The gospel singer allegedly stated that her rate card was set at Sh200,000, and they were required to provide a booking fee of Sh50,000.

After agreeing to Muhando's terms, they went ahead to create posters and inform fans about the upcoming event.

However, Mukhwana claimed that after sharing the promotional materials, five different individuals approached him with warnings that Muhando might not show up.

Responding to the accusations, Rose Muhando, who is currently in Nairobi for other shows, urged those with issues to take their concerns to the appropriate authorities.

In a lengthy statement, she addressed the challenges faced by public figures, stating that being a celebrity comes with numerous false accusations and rumours.

Muhando emphasised the need to verify the information before believing everything one hears about someone.

The singer highlighted that she is currently in Nairobi, actively participating in various events, and urged anyone with grievances to seek legal channels for resolution.

Muhando acknowledged the difficulties faced by artists, noting that they often endure mistreatment, yet they seldom come forward to publicly complain about their challenges.

"Ukiwa mtu maarufu yatakupata mambo mengi sana, utazushiwa vitu vingi sana, Usipende kuamini kila ukisikiacho kumuhusu fulani, kwa kifupi nipo hapa Nairobi na nnaendelea na Mikutano, kama unamadai yoyote kuna vyombo vya sheria," she wrote.

She attributed this silence to their collaborations with religious leaders and stated that if they face persecution, it is often at the hands of those same religious figures.

Despite the challenges, she asserted that artists generally refrain from public complaints.

"Sisi waimbaji hatujawahi kujitokeza hadharani na kusema yale ambayo yanatupata katika huduma zetu. Huwa tunadhulumiwa pia na asilimia kubwa tunafanya kazi na viongozi wa dini hivyo kama tunadhulumiwa maana yake tunadhulumiwa na hao viongozi wa dini ila huwa hatulalamiki. sasa naomba niishie hapa kwa yanayoendelea," she wrote.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
