Why singer Rose Muhando is trending at number 1 on Twitter

On Tuesday, a section of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) made the singer a topic of discussion after she declared that her biggest prayer this year is to get a rich mzungu (white) husband.

In a video shared on her official Instagram account, Muhando sangs about getting a white man who has money and KOT are now on her case.

“Yesu nitendee, Yesu unitendee, ombi langu mwaka huu nataka nipate mume mzungu na mwenye hela.

"(Jesus do it for me, my prayer this year is to marry a white man who has money),” sang Rose Muhando.

She went on to ask her fans and followers to also share their prayers for the year 2022, via a WhatsApp number she provided.

“Unaweza nitumia na wewe challenge yako ya ombi lako huku ukiandika na ombi lako unalotaka Mungu akufanyie mwaka huu 2022. Tuma clip yako kwenye namba +255******077.

"(You can also send me a video with your prayer and what you want God to do for you this year through the number +255******077),” shared Rose Muhando.

However, Kenyans on Twitter joined the conversation with everybody trying to weigh in, with an opinion of what they think about the Rose Muhando prayer.

Just the other day, Muhando was again on the trending tabs after claims of having a sexual affair with blogger Abraham Mutai surfaced online.

Mutai was forced to issue a statement distancing himself from the allegations, stating that he has never met the singer, leave alone being in the same room.

“I categorically state that I neither slept with Rose Muhando in Room 4 in Thika, or any other town. In fact, since I was born I eschew number 4. I would have requested a room, change. My lawyers are soon visit the short receptionist,” said Mutai in a statement.

