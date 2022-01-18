RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why singer Rose Muhando is trending at number 1 on Twitter

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Muhando says her biggest prayer this year is to get a rich mzungu hubby

Rose Muhando with Rev. Lucy Natasha
Rose Muhando with Rev. Lucy Natasha

Tanzanian gospel singer Rose Muhando is once again a trending topic on Twitter.

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, a section of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) made the singer a topic of discussion after she declared that her biggest prayer this year is to get a rich mzungu (white) husband.

In a video shared on her official Instagram account, Muhando sangs about getting a white man who has money and KOT are now on her case.

“Yesu nitendee, Yesu unitendee, ombi langu mwaka huu nataka nipate mume mzungu na mwenye hela.

"(Jesus do it for me, my prayer this year is to marry a white man who has money),” sang Rose Muhando.

Rose Muhando trending at Number 11
Rose Muhando trending at Number 11 Rose Muhando trending at Number 11 Pulse Live Kenya

She went on to ask her fans and followers to also share their prayers for the year 2022, via a WhatsApp number she provided.

“Unaweza nitumia na wewe challenge yako ya ombi lako huku ukiandika na ombi lako unalotaka Mungu akufanyie mwaka huu 2022. Tuma clip yako kwenye namba +255******077.

"(You can also send me a video with your prayer and what you want God to do for you this year through the number +255******077),” shared Rose Muhando.

However, Kenyans on Twitter joined the conversation with everybody trying to weigh in, with an opinion of what they think about the Rose Muhando prayer.

Also Read: Rev. Lucy Natasha excites Netizens after sharing photos with Rose Muhando

Rose Muhando
Rose Muhando Rose Muhando Pulse Live Kenya

Just the other day, Muhando was again on the trending tabs after claims of having a sexual affair with blogger Abraham Mutai surfaced online.

Mutai was forced to issue a statement distancing himself from the allegations, stating that he has never met the singer, leave alone being in the same room.

“I categorically state that I neither slept with Rose Muhando in Room 4 in Thika, or any other town. In fact, since I was born I eschew number 4. I would have requested a room, change. My lawyers are soon visit the short receptionist,” said Mutai in a statement.

Blogger Abraham Mutai's tweet on Rose Muhando
Blogger Abraham Mutai's tweet on Rose Muhando Rose Muhando Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions from KOT

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why singer Rose Muhando is trending at number 1 on Twitter

Why singer Rose Muhando is trending at number 1 on Twitter

Mwalimu Rachel breaks silence on allegations of messing up Sailors Gang

Mwalimu Rachel breaks silence on allegations of messing up Sailors Gang

Brenda Jons opens up on her mental health struggles in candid post

Brenda Jons opens up on her mental health struggles in candid post

Jalang'o addresses claims of being in romantic relationship with Kamene Goro

Jalang'o addresses claims of being in romantic relationship with Kamene Goro

Joyce Omondi’s message to her 800K followers, shares 3 facts about self

Joyce Omondi’s message to her 800K followers, shares 3 facts about self

Diamond’s baby mamas Hamisa & Tanasha meet for the first time [Video]

Diamond’s baby mamas Hamisa & Tanasha meet for the first time [Video]

Dr Alfred Mutua replies after fans paired him with 'Peng wa Kiambu'

Dr Alfred Mutua replies after fans paired him with 'Peng wa Kiambu'

Kambua hosts her final Rauka show on Citizen TV

Kambua hosts her final Rauka show on Citizen TV

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian prevented him from attending daughter's birthday

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian prevented him from attending daughter's birthday

Trending

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Singer Zuchu

Esther Musila’s perfect clap back to fan demanding that she gets pregnant

Esther Musila with her kids and hubby Guardian Angel

Zari Hassan appoints first born son as director at Brooklyn City College

Zari Hassan with son Pinto Ntale

Crazy Kennar's reaction as Don Jazzy shares his funny clip with his 12M followers

Music Producer Don Jazzy and Comedian Crazy Kenner