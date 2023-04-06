Hamisa Mobetto discloses little known details of new lover

The actress disclosed during an interview with MillardAyo YouTube channel on Wednesday, that she is currently in a relationship and satisfied with it.

She put to rest the speculations that she and singer Rick Ross were an item and shared that she has been involved with a mystery man for a significant period of time.

"Sasa hivi niko kwenye mahusiano. Nipo nayo hivi muda mrefu mrefu. (Right now I'm in a relationship. I've been in one for a long, long time), Mobetto said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Asked if she sees a future marriage with the person, Mobetto said that she is not sure but if thats the plan of God the she will gladly flow with it.

"Sijajua kwa kweli, ila tupo, tunaheshimiana, na endapo itatokea kama mwenyezi mungu ndio amempanga huyu, kwa sasa hivi ndo awe husband basi atakua ameniweka katika sehemu sahihi.

"(I don't really know, but we are here, we respect each other, and if it happens, if God has plans that he will be my husband, then it will be so)," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By disclosing that her latest Range Rover was a gift from her wealthy partner, Hamisa Mobetto provided confirmation of his financial status.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mobetto chose to keep her partner's name under wraps, but she did say that he has a loving and caring attitude towards her kids.

She however, clarified that he has never met her children because she is cautious not to cause them any emotional harm if the relationship doesn't work.

"Sasa funny fact is hajawahi kutana na watoto wangu. Bado sijawahi kumpa hiyo ukaribu kwa sababu siwezi kukuweka karibu na watoto wangu wakati hatuna step.

ADVERTISEMENT

"(Now the funny fact is that he has never met my children. I still haven't given him that closeness because I can't keep you close to my children when we don't have a clear step)," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Hamisa acknowledges that her partner has requested her to bear a child for him before, but she insists that the final decision rests with her. She affirms that she will only have a child when she is ready to do so

She stated that she would never enter into a relationship with someone who is not a Muslim as she values her faith too much to compromise it for love.

"Something like that. Lets move on to something else. I don't want to give you details"

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamisa also talked about co-parenting with her baby daddy's including Diamond Platnumz.

Pulse Live Kenya