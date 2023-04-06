The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hamisa Mobetto discloses little known details of new lover

Lynet Okumu

Hamisa Mobetto shares information about her new wealthy boyfriend

Hamisa Mobetto
Hamisa Mobetto

Tanzanian socialite, and businesswoman Hamisa Mobetto has revealed some little known details about his new relationship.

Recommended articles

The actress disclosed during an interview with MillardAyo YouTube channel on Wednesday, that she is currently in a relationship and satisfied with it.

She put to rest the speculations that she and singer Rick Ross were an item and shared that she has been involved with a mystery man for a significant period of time.

"Sasa hivi niko kwenye mahusiano. Nipo nayo hivi muda mrefu mrefu. (Right now I'm in a relationship. I've been in one for a long, long time), Mobetto said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hamisa Mobetto
Hamisa Mobetto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Hamisa Mobetto counters critics questioning her son's fathership

Asked if she sees a future marriage with the person, Mobetto said that she is not sure but if thats the plan of God the she will gladly flow with it.

"Sijajua kwa kweli, ila tupo, tunaheshimiana, na endapo itatokea kama mwenyezi mungu ndio amempanga huyu, kwa sasa hivi ndo awe husband basi atakua ameniweka katika sehemu sahihi.

"(I don't really know, but we are here, we respect each other, and if it happens, if God has plans that he will be my husband, then it will be so)," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By disclosing that her latest Range Rover was a gift from her wealthy partner, Hamisa Mobetto provided confirmation of his financial status.

Hamisa Mobetto [Instagram]
Hamisa Mobetto [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Mobetto chose to keep her partner's name under wraps, but she did say that he has a loving and caring attitude towards her kids.

She however, clarified that he has never met her children because she is cautious not to cause them any emotional harm if the relationship doesn't work.

"Sasa funny fact is hajawahi kutana na watoto wangu. Bado sijawahi kumpa hiyo ukaribu kwa sababu siwezi kukuweka karibu na watoto wangu wakati hatuna step.

ADVERTISEMENT

"(Now the funny fact is that he has never met my children. I still haven't given him that closeness because I can't keep you close to my children when we don't have a clear step)," she said.

Hamisa Mobetto
Hamisa Mobetto Pulse Live Kenya

Hamisa acknowledges that her partner has requested her to bear a child for him before, but she insists that the final decision rests with her. She affirms that she will only have a child when she is ready to do so

She stated that she would never enter into a relationship with someone who is not a Muslim as she values her faith too much to compromise it for love.

"Something like that. Lets move on to something else. I don't want to give you details"

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamisa also talked about co-parenting with her baby daddy's including Diamond Platnumz.

Hamisa Mobetto
Hamisa Mobetto Pulse Live Kenya

She said the children don't meet their fathers, and they have not been asking to.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hamisa Mobetto discloses little known details of new lover

Hamisa Mobetto discloses little known details of new lover

Hope Kid explains mass exodus of Kenyan gospel artists to secular music

Hope Kid explains mass exodus of Kenyan gospel artists to secular music

Sharon Momanyi wraps it up at KTN after 10 years

Sharon Momanyi wraps it up at KTN after 10 years

Spotify's top 10 songs bringing Easter spirit to life this year

Spotify's top 10 songs bringing Easter spirit to life this year

Chebet Ronoh's unfiltered account of dating a 'mubaba'

Chebet Ronoh's unfiltered account of dating a 'mubaba'

Governor Waiguru & CS Nakhumicha host 'Magic Mike' actress in Nairobi

Governor Waiguru & CS Nakhumicha host 'Magic Mike' actress in Nairobi

Oliver Mathenge's Biography - Education, career, family & social life

Oliver Mathenge's Biography - Education, career, family & social life

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

Nature's coincidence: Moipei sisters elated after meeting another set of triplets

Nature's coincidence: Moipei sisters elated after meeting another set of triplets

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Kenyan male celebs with strong farther-daughter bond

8 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Wanjiku Mburu

'Mama Baha' explains why Citizen doesn't pay them royalties for Machachari Show

Yul Edochie and First son

Yul Edochie loses first son with May, Kambili