Hamisa Mobetto counters critics questioning her son's fathership

A section of the critics believes that Billnas who is a Tanzanian rapper could be the potential father of her son, Dylan.

Hamisa is mad at her critics and she has also taken to her Instagram page to shut down the chaos since she doesn't want her son to be a culprit of cyberbullying.

"Yaani sipendi mtu aongelee mtoto wangu.!!! Sipendi!!! Sipendi na sipendi tena jamani. Na wala sijawahi elewa watu wazima wanakaje chini wanaanza kumuongelea mtoto wa miaka mitano kama walikuwepo anapopatikana.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Binadamu mpoje nyinyi??? Au mnataka nini haswaa niwasaidie...?

"Sidhani kama kuna siku nimewahi mtafta mtu nikaja kumuomba msaada wa kulea watoto wangu....Tafadhalini sana naombeni mumuache kijana wangu hamjawahi ata kumuona live lakini maneno mengi sana.

"Sipendi kero na mtu na mimi sio mtu wa kuropoka wala muongeaji...chonde chnde tusije onana wabaya.

"Yani mtoto wangu mie nyie ndo mumpangie baba....? Nyie kama nani haswaa? She posted.

[I don't like people talking about my kid at all! I just don't get how grown-ups end up talking about a five-year-old child. I don't like being upset and I also don't talk a lot. Are you the ones to decide who fathered my kid?]

Hamisa went ahead to clarify it's only the mother who knows the father of her kids at the end of the day.