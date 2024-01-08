The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Mmezidi jamani - Harmonize embarrasses his bodyguards during live interview [Video]

Amos Robi

The Bongo star walks around with at least two bodyguards regardless of where he is

Harmonize
Harmonize

Tanzanian sensation Harmonize decided to take a step back from the norm, putting his bodyguards in an unexpected spotlight.

Seated with his heavily built guards standing behind him in what seemed like a routine protective measure, Harmonize suddenly felt the need to break from tradition.

In a moment of lightheartedness, Harmonize addressed his bodyguards directly, asking them to stand down as they were in an enclosed venue.

"Eeeh bana hapa ndani jamani! nawaomba hapa ni ndani kwenye kasri jamani, mpaka kwenye kasri nalindwa jamani," he exclaimed, followed by a hearty laughter.

The three bodyguards, following their boss's command, graciously left their posts and found another spot to hang around.

This incident provides a unique glimpse into the dynamics between celebrities and their security personnel.

While the request was made in a jovial manner, it underscores the evolving nature of the relationship between stars and their protectors.

The presence of bodyguards among A-list celebrities has become increasingly common, transcending the boundaries of luxury to become a necessity in the contemporary entertainment landscape.

The blurred line between public and private life, coupled with the escalated risks associated with stardom, has propelled the need for constant protection.

In the past, bodyguards were primarily associated with political figures or high-profile executives.

However, today, their silent presence has become customary among showbiz personalities, including music sensations, sports icons, and even social media influencers.

Celebrities face numerous challenges, from aggressive fans to overzealous paparazzi and, at times, genuine threats to their safety.

Tanzanian singer Harmonize
Tanzanian singer Harmonize Tanzanian singer Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Harmonize gets heroes reception back home after bagging 3 awards in the U.S.

Bodyguards act as a crucial buffer, providing a shield against potential dangers and allowing stars to navigate their fame with a sense of security.

Beyond physical protection, the visual presence of bodyguards contributes to the consistent image management of celebrities.

Whether projecting strength, elegance, or exclusivity, these silent guardians become symbols that align with the desired brand attributes.

In Kenya, Otile Brown has his personal with whom he has developed close ties beyond work, he recently attended and performed in his wedding and even bought him a piece of land.

Otile Brown at his bodyguard's wedding
Otile Brown at his bodyguard's wedding Otile Brown at his bodyguard's wedding Pulse Live Kenya

Comedian and influencer Crazy Kennar has also been recently spotted walking around with a bodyguard.

