Tenderpreneur: DJ Mo reveals real source of his wealth [Video]

Speaking during an interview with Jalang’o, DJ Mo said that majority of the money he made was from his business ventures.

Jalang’o questioned him about the source of his beautiful mansion in Lavington and expensive cars.

“80% of my cash is from my businesses but the industry is just my passion. What I get from the industry is very small, maybe not that small but 80% is from my hustles.

“I do tenders and other businesses. I usually approach politicians and ask to do business with them. On the other hand, I am a businessman,” he said.

DJ Mo also joked that he would also be interested in working with Jalang’o if he wins the Lang’ata Parliamentary seat in 2022.

Expensive things owned by DJ MO and Size 8

Dj Mo owns a Range Rover Sport, with leather seats that guarantee the best comfort and a high-powered music system.

His wife Size 8 owns a Jaguar XF which she reportedly bought for Sh7 million from a showroom in Kenya.

“Just acquired a brand-new Jaguar full option. Zero mileage worth seven million. I just cannot believe I am actually posting this picture right here. Surely, God can do exceedingly abundantly above all you can ever ask think or imagine,” she said at the time.

In 2021, the DJ also bought his spouse another car for her birthday after overcoming her fear of driving.

“I love cars a lot and now that my wife has overcome the fear of driving, I want her to enjoy this beautiful Toy ...I had to soup up this for my babe so she can improve her driving skills. Thank you @officialmohagrafix for making sure it came out so well as we had agreed na imerudi mpya. babe @size8reborn enjoy and I love you and Glory to God. Here is our last born #Reborn #Topa,” captioned DJ Mo.