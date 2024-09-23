The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tenge Tenge reaches out for meeting as Gen Z Goliath reunites with family in Vihiga

Lynet Okumu

Ugandan TikTok star Tenge Tenge, whose real name is Sad Sozzi, recently arrived in Kenya and expressed a keen interest in meeting Bradley Marongo alias Gen Z Goliath.

Tenge Tenge reaches out for meeting as Gen Z Goliath reunites with family in Vihiga
Tenge Tenge reaches out for meeting as Gen Z Goliath reunites with family in Vihiga
  • Gen Z Goliath reunited with his mother Monica Marongo after a period of distress
  • Bradley visited his childhood home in Vihiga, leading to an emotional reunion with his mother
  • The Marongo family gathered to express gratitude and pray for Bradley's achievements and well-being.

Recommended articles

In an exciting development, Ugandan TikTok star Tenge Tenge, whose real name is Sad Sozzi, recently arrived in Kenya and expressed a keen interest in meeting Bradley Marongo alias Gen Z Goliath.

Known for his hilarious dance moves, Tenge shared a video from Mombasa, showcasing the beauty of the city while enjoying his stay.

Prior to his arrival, Tenge took to social media, asking Kenyans to help him meet Marongo, whom he referred to the 'tallest man from Kenya'.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rango Tenge Tenge
Rango Tenge Tenge Pulse Live Uganda

Pulse Influencer Awards: Have you Voted for you TikTok star of the Year?

He wrote, “On our way to Kenya, I would love to meet the Gen Z Goliath. Kenyans, let’s make it happen. Please tag Bradley Gen Z Goliath.”

As of now, Gen Z Goliath has yet to respond to Tenge’s request, leaving fans eagerly anticipating whether the two viral stars will finally meet.

The potential collaboration between these two internet sensations has created quite a buzz online, with fans hoping for a fun and entertaining encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another interesting update , Bradley has reunited with his mother, Monica Marongo, after a period of distress.

Bradley Marongo unites with his mum in Vihiga county on September 21
Bradley Marongo unites with his mum in Vihiga county on September 21 Bradley Marongo unites with his mum in Vihiga county on September 21 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall

Monica had publicly expressed her heartbreak, accusing her son of abandoning her and not returning her calls. She claimed that his managers were misleading him, leading to a rift between mother and son.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an emotional appeal, Monica urged Bradley to remember his family, which includes his wife and child.

Days later, after facing criticism from some netizens, including radio presenter Wilbroda, Bradley decided to heed their advice. He took a trip to Vihiga to visit his mother, aiming to mend their relationship and bring joy back into her life. On Saturday, September 21, he shared a video documenting his arrival at his childhood home.

The scene was heartwarming, as his mother could not contain her excitement. The two embraced tightly, tears of joy in Monica’s eyes as she welcomed her son home.

READ: Learn from these 3 people or end up like them - Jalang'o cautions Gen Z Goliath

ADVERTISEMENT

In another touching video, the Marongo family gathered together to express their gratitude to God for Bradley’s achievements.

The family engaged in a heartfelt prayer, kneeling as one member led the invocation. “We thank you, Lord, for bringing the young man, Marongo, home,” the leader prayed. The prayer was not only a moment of thanks but also a plea for protection and guidance in Bradley’s life.

The family’s unity and love were palpable as they prayed together. “When you return our young people home, we, as a community, exalt your name,” the family member continued, showcasing the importance of family and community support.

ADVERTISEMENT

This moment marked a significant reconnection for Bradley, reinforcing his commitment to his family despite his rising fame.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Felicity Shiru searches for perfect 2-bedroom house after breakup with Thee Pluto

Felicity Shiru searches for perfect 2-bedroom house after breakup with Thee Pluto

Dr King'ori finally reveals reason he left NMG, why he retained show's rights

Dr King'ori finally reveals reason he left NMG, why he retained show's rights

Tenge Tenge reaches out for meeting as Gen Z Goliath reunites with family in Vihiga

Tenge Tenge reaches out for meeting as Gen Z Goliath reunites with family in Vihiga

Nasieku clears air on pregnancy reports as Klaus reveals what his mum knows

Nasieku clears air on pregnancy reports as Klaus reveals what his mum knows

Prof Jay shares emotional thanksgiving as he looks back on road to recovery

Prof Jay shares emotional thanksgiving as he looks back on road to recovery

Fans react as YY announces marriage-saving show, weeks after split from Marya

Fans react as YY announces marriage-saving show, weeks after split from Marya

Bahati serenades wife Diana with 'Cherie' & other fresh songs of the week

Bahati serenades wife Diana with 'Cherie' & other fresh songs of the week

Diamond & Jason Derulo dazzle fans with performance of 'Komasava' in South Africa

Diamond & Jason Derulo dazzle fans with performance of 'Komasava' in South Africa

Why Stevo Simple Boy’s first international gig is in limbo with hours to go

Why Stevo Simple Boy’s first international gig is in limbo with hours to go

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A past image of late Winnie Bwire with her ex-partner Dan Sonko

Dan Sonko’s final words to late Winnie Bwire

Ivy Chelimo in the company of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Ivy Chelimo on 2 years in DP’s office, why she chose communication over law

YY Comedian

Comedian YY expresses heartache after losing close family member

Akothee

They do not have shares - Akothee disassociates her brand from family