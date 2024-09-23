Tenge Tenge reaches out for meeting as Gen Z Goliath reunites with family in Vihiga

In an exciting development, Ugandan TikTok star Tenge Tenge, whose real name is Sad Sozzi, recently arrived in Kenya and expressed a keen interest in meeting Bradley Marongo alias Gen Z Goliath.

Known for his hilarious dance moves, Tenge shared a video from Mombasa, showcasing the beauty of the city while enjoying his stay.

Prior to his arrival, Tenge took to social media, asking Kenyans to help him meet Marongo, whom he referred to the 'tallest man from Kenya'.

Pulse Live Uganda

He wrote, “On our way to Kenya, I would love to meet the Gen Z Goliath. Kenyans, let’s make it happen. Please tag Bradley Gen Z Goliath.”

As of now, Gen Z Goliath has yet to respond to Tenge’s request, leaving fans eagerly anticipating whether the two viral stars will finally meet.

The potential collaboration between these two internet sensations has created quite a buzz online, with fans hoping for a fun and entertaining encounter.

Bradley Marongo heeds Kenyans' advise to meet his mother in Vihiga

In another interesting update , Bradley has reunited with his mother, Monica Marongo, after a period of distress.

Bradley Marongo unites with his mum in Vihiga county on September 21 Pulse Live Kenya

Monica had publicly expressed her heartbreak, accusing her son of abandoning her and not returning her calls. She claimed that his managers were misleading him, leading to a rift between mother and son.

In an emotional appeal, Monica urged Bradley to remember his family, which includes his wife and child.

Days later, after facing criticism from some netizens, including radio presenter Wilbroda, Bradley decided to heed their advice. He took a trip to Vihiga to visit his mother, aiming to mend their relationship and bring joy back into her life. On Saturday, September 21, he shared a video documenting his arrival at his childhood home.

The scene was heartwarming, as his mother could not contain her excitement. The two embraced tightly, tears of joy in Monica’s eyes as she welcomed her son home.

Bradley Marongo's family holds prayer session to thank God for his success

In another touching video, the Marongo family gathered together to express their gratitude to God for Bradley’s achievements.

The family engaged in a heartfelt prayer, kneeling as one member led the invocation. “We thank you, Lord, for bringing the young man, Marongo, home,” the leader prayed. The prayer was not only a moment of thanks but also a plea for protection and guidance in Bradley’s life.

The family’s unity and love were palpable as they prayed together. “When you return our young people home, we, as a community, exalt your name,” the family member continued, showcasing the importance of family and community support.

