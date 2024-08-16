What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall [Video]

Citizen TV's Jeff Koinange, Uncle Bensu, and HOT 96 radio presenter Patrick Igunza were left in awe after meeting Bradley Marongo, a towering figure who has earned the nickname 'Gen Z Goliath'.

Standing at an impressive 8.2 feet, Marongo’s sheer height astonished the seasoned Citizen TV hosts during a recent interview, with Jeff Koinange even needing to stand on a seat to match Marongo’s height.

A man in the limelight

In the interview, Bradley Marongo, who hails from Majengo in Vihiga County, shared that he has been enjoying the newfound attention his height has brought him.

He acknowledged the visibility he has gained, noting that it has been a positive experience.

"I am doing okay and have enjoyed the moment of limelight which has given me good visibility," he said.

Marongo, a 27-year-old father of two, works as a tout in Nairobi. His extraordinary height makes him a noticeable figure wherever he goes, especially during his work.

His towering presence first caught the public's eye during the recent anti-government protests, where he trended on social media as people were struck by his unusual appearance.

Challenges of Bradley's extraordinary height

Despite the attention, Bradley faces significant challenges due to his height, particularly when it comes to finding clothes and shoes that fit.

"Clothes are a problem to find. When I go to places like Gikomba market, people crowd around wanting to see where this tall person has come from," Marongo shared.

His footwear struggles are even more pronounced. Bradley wears a size 48 shoe, which must be custom-made, and he has never worn closed shoes because of this.

"Shoes are a problem. I wear size 48 and mine have to be customised. I have never put on closed shoes; what I have are sandals that are customised," he explained.

Jeff Koinange, moved by Marongo’s plight, remarked that there must be a shoe designer or company capable of creating footwear that fits him properly.

Looking for job opportunities

Bradley Marongo is open to any job opportunities that could help him secure a more stable income.

However, he declined the idea of joining the National Police Service, expressing that it was not the right fit for him.