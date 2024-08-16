The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall [Video]

Amos Robi

The 27-year-old father of two works as a tout in Nairobi, where his extraordinary height makes him a notable figure.

Bradley Mtall with Citizen TV hosts Jeff Koinange, Patrick Igunza and Uncle Bensu
Bradley Mtall with Citizen TV hosts Jeff Koinange, Patrick Igunza and Uncle Bensu
  • Marongo enjoys the visibility and attention his height has brought him
  • He faces challenges finding clothes and shoes that fit due to his extraordinary height
  • Marongo is open to job opportunities but declined joining the National Police Service

Recommended articles

Citizen TV's Jeff Koinange, Uncle Bensu, and HOT 96 radio presenter Patrick Igunza were left in awe after meeting Bradley Marongo, a towering figure who has earned the nickname 'Gen Z Goliath'.

Standing at an impressive 8.2 feet, Marongo’s sheer height astonished the seasoned Citizen TV hosts during a recent interview, with Jeff Koinange even needing to stand on a seat to match Marongo’s height.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interview, Bradley Marongo, who hails from Majengo in Vihiga County, shared that he has been enjoying the newfound attention his height has brought him.

He acknowledged the visibility he has gained, noting that it has been a positive experience.

"I am doing okay and have enjoyed the moment of limelight which has given me good visibility," he said.

Bradely Mtall and Presenter Eve Nyaga
Bradely Mtall and Presenter Eve Nyaga Pulse Live Kenya

Marongo, a 27-year-old father of two, works as a tout in Nairobi. His extraordinary height makes him a noticeable figure wherever he goes, especially during his work.

ADVERTISEMENT

His towering presence first caught the public's eye during the recent anti-government protests, where he trended on social media as people were struck by his unusual appearance.

Despite the attention, Bradley faces significant challenges due to his height, particularly when it comes to finding clothes and shoes that fit.

"Clothes are a problem to find. When I go to places like Gikomba market, people crowd around wanting to see where this tall person has come from," Marongo shared.

Bradley Mtall
Bradley Mtall Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: How Jeff Koinange saved Willis Raburu's career after boss said he'd never be on TV

His footwear struggles are even more pronounced. Bradley wears a size 48 shoe, which must be custom-made, and he has never worn closed shoes because of this.

"Shoes are a problem. I wear size 48 and mine have to be customised. I have never put on closed shoes; what I have are sandals that are customised," he explained.

Jeff Koinange, moved by Marongo’s plight, remarked that there must be a shoe designer or company capable of creating footwear that fits him properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bradley Marongo is open to any job opportunities that could help him secure a more stable income.

However, he declined the idea of joining the National Police Service, expressing that it was not the right fit for him.

READ: 5 Guinness World Records likely to never be broken again

Despite his challenges, Marongo has not experienced bullying due to his height, although he mentioned that some people take photos of him, which are then shared online in a less-than-flattering manner.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall [Video]

What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall [Video]

Reason Diamond continues to clown Shakib Cham: Zari's manager speaks

Reason Diamond continues to clown Shakib Cham: Zari's manager speaks

My life doesn’t make any sense - TikToker Baba T's touching tribute to late wife

My life doesn’t make any sense - TikToker Baba T's touching tribute to late wife

Shakib Lutaaya breaks silence on state of his marriage to Zari

Shakib Lutaaya breaks silence on state of his marriage to Zari

Lulu Hassan’s cheeky response to fans wanting piece of her & Rashid Abdalla

Lulu Hassan’s cheeky response to fans wanting piece of her & Rashid Abdalla

How Jeff Koinange saved Willis Raburu's career after boss said he'd never be on TV

How Jeff Koinange saved Willis Raburu's career after boss said he'd never be on TV

Role of Pulse Influencer Awards jury: Meet team behind the 2024 edition

Role of Pulse Influencer Awards jury: Meet team behind the 2024 edition

Broken but not defeated: Size 8’s message to women in troubled marriages

Broken but not defeated: Size 8’s message to women in troubled marriages

Why Director Trevor is letting go of the 9M-view YouTube channel he shared with Eve

Why Director Trevor is letting go of the 9M-view YouTube channel he shared with Eve

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zari and Shakib

Zari Hassan questions hubby Shakib's worth after fight over Diamond

Nandy’s sister, Doreen Mfinanga reveals business journey after 5 years of silence

Sikutaka watu wajue mimi ni mganga wa kienyeji - Nandy’s sister on secret business

Israel Mbonyi

3 ways Israel Mbonyi can become a Kenyan citizen after recent warm experience

The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards Jury

Role of Pulse Influencer Awards jury: Meet team behind the 2024 edition