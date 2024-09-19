The sports category has moved to a new website.

Wilbroda blasts Bradley Marongo for turning his back on mum after fame

Lynet Okumu

Bradley’s mother recently accused him of abandoning his family, including his wife and child, since gaining fame: But Bradley dismissed the claim, saying she also ignored his calls when he was struggling financially.

Radio host Wilbroda urges Bradley Marongo to reconnect with his family
Radio host Wilbroda urges Bradley Marongo to reconnect with his family
  • Bradley's mother accuses him of abandoning his family after gaining fame.
  • Radio host Wilbroda Nyaminde advises Bradley to stay grounded despite newfound fame.
  • Wilbroda highlights the need for Bradley to mend his relationship with his mother despite past circumstances.

Popular radio host Wilbroda Nyaminde has offered some candid advice to internet sensation Bradley Marongo, urging him to remain grounded despite his newfound fame.

During her Milele FM show on September 18, Wilbroda shared her concerns about Bradley’s rapid rise to popularity, warning him about the fleeting nature of internet stardom.

Wilbroda addressed Bradley directly, highlighting the excitement he’s shown since becoming a public figure.

Gen Z Goliath Bradley Marongo
Gen Z Goliath Bradley Marongo

READ: What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall

She pointed out that while Bradley has been enjoying the limelight and taking photos with well-known celebrities like Terence Creative and Sandra Dacha, he should be cautious about how quickly fame can fade.

I want to talk to this young man, Bradley Mtall. This boy is moving too fast. He’s become too excited because of the attention, but he is far from being a celebrity. You will be very shocked at how quickly Kenyans move on. Just before Bradley, there was Kasmuel McOure, who was on every media station, but now he’s fading. Bradley should be careful not to let fame get to his head,” Wilbroda warned.

The radio host advised Bradley to remember that the internet’s attention span is short, and he should focus on building something lasting rather than being caught up in the temporary buzz.

Actress and Milele FM presenter Jacquey 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde
Actress and Milele FM presenter Jacquey 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde

READ: You can now VOTE for your favourite influencer on Pulse Influencer Awards

She encouraged Bradley to remain humble and to avoid being swept up in the excitement that comes with newfound fame, emphasising that it’s more important to focus on long-term growth and maintaining relationships with those who have supported him along the way.

One of the most critical points Wilbroda raised was about Bradley’s relationship with his mother. She claimed that Bradley has allegedly neglected his mother since achieving fame, which has caused a public outcry.

She was responding to claims that Bradley had justified his actions by saying his mother wasn’t there for him when he was struggling.

Gen Z Goliath Bradley Marongo
Gen Z Goliath Bradley Marongo

However, Wilbroda insisted that no matter the past circumstances, Bradley should make an effort to mend the relationship with his mother.

"Mama yake amelalamika wkamba Bradley siku hii hashiki simu zake alafu na yeye ansema mamake hakuwa anashika simu yake wakati alikuwa amesota. Na hizi wiki mbili umejulikana na pesa gani hii sasa umetengeneza?" she said.

Wilbroda didn’t hold back, saying, “Kama kuna mahali mama yako alikukosea this is the time ya kumueka karibu and get her blessings... I tell you by next month, huyu kijana Bradley atakuwa nowhere. Kuna mwingine atakuwa ametokea, kitu kingine kipya kitakuwa kimetokea. So take yourself slowly."

Papa Shirandula actress and Milele FM presenter Jacqueline Nyaminde 'Wilbroda'
Papa Shirandula actress and Milele FM presenter Jacqueline Nyaminde 'Wilbroda'

Bradley’s mother recently made emotional claims that her son has abandoned his family, including his wife and child, since gaining fame.

In an interview with local media, she shared her disappointment and hurt, alleging that Bradley had distanced himself from those who had stood by him during his journey to success.

According to her, the relationship between Bradley and his family started to crumble as soon as he achieved national recognition.

Lynet Okumu
