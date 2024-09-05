Learn from these 3 people or end up like them - Jalang'o cautions Gen Z Goliath

Felix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang'o, has offered sound advice to Bradley Marongo, also known in social circles as Gen Z Goliath, urging him to seise the moment and maximise his current fame before it fades.

Jalang'o's comments came during a recent episode of the Iko Nini Podcast, where he expressed admiration for Marongo’s rapid rise to fame but stressed the importance of sustainability.

Bradley Marongo's sudden rise to fame

Marongo, who has become a social media sensation due to his extraordinary height of 8.7 feet and his impressive shoe size of 49, has captured public attention wherever he goes.

His unique physical features have led to increased public interest, which in turn has resulted in lucrative endorsement deals.

Pulse Live Kenya

As of now, Marongo has secured three major endorsement contracts, including partnerships with a car company, a shoe company and a burger chain. Additionally, he was recently awarded a fully paid trip to Diani.

While acknowledging Marongo's rapid success, Jalang'o encouraged him to make the most of this unique opportunity and to think long-term.

“Right now we have the tall guy, Bradley, Gen Z Goliath, this is a guy who just had a normal life, God’s timing worked on him to be able to be noticed. As we speak, he is in Diani, and we are happy for him,” Jalang’o said, emphasising that success can be fleeting if not handled carefully.

Pulse Live Kenya

The importance of strategic endorsements

Jalang’o highlighted the significance of securing contracts that last beyond Marongo’s current wave of fame, pointing out that fame is often short-lived if not managed effectively.

“He has endorsed a car company, he has endorsed a burger company, so our only hope is that the people in charge of his brand will look for something that lasts longer than him being tall. What can he be able to do?

"And the people using this brand, I hope, are also signing better contracts that can last him a longer time. We don’t want to see Bradley back to where he was again,” Jalang’o added.

A cautionary tale from past sensations

Jalang'o’s message also contained a cautionary element, where he referenced past social media personalities whose fame faded as quickly as it arrived. He urged Marongo to learn from their experiences.

“Dear Goliath… Do you know Getheri man? Do you know Uhuru look alike, Do you know Serekali saidia and the many more?

"Take everything they are offering you, they tend to forget very fast! Sign better contracts now… Wish you well!” Jalang'o warned, stressing the need for Marongo to make every moment count.