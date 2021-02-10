Instagram comedian Terence Creative and his wife Milly Chebby have officially joined the KTN family with a brand new show dubbed #ThursdayNightLive.

The two will be taking over from Comedian Dr. Ofweneke who used to host a similar show on the Standard Group owned station.

Taking to social media, the couple, alerted their fans to join them on Thursday at 10:00pm, as they kick off a new journey on KTN Home.

Terence Creative and his wife Milly Chebby

#ThursdayNightLive.

“See God ohh 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 tukutane Thursday” shared Terence Creative.

He added “The month of love is here with #ThusrdayNightLive on KTNHome

Send to me a short video of yourself serenading your love with a love song!

Go all out guys! The best 3 videos will feature on our first show #ThursdayNightLive on KTNHome at 10pm this Thursday”

Previously, Thursday Night Live used to be hosted by Dr. Ofweneke, but put on hold when the Coronavirus pandemic checked in last year.

Reactions

mwalimchurchill “This is How God works...🙏👍”

bettymuteikyallo “Aaaaaw congratulations!!!!!! So so so so happy for you❤️”

drofweneke “Lets do this!”

fredomondi_ “God wins🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🙏🙏🙏 keep shinning champ”

djjr254 ‘Well In, Bro! Indeed GOD Is Great 👌🏼”

_sharonmwangi “Congratulations!!”

massawejapanni “Cheering you 👏👏👏👏👏👏”

mcatricky “Hii ni hatari sana😂😂”

evelynwanjiru_a “Why am I crying 😢 😭 😫 🙌🙌🙌 See God @terencecreative @millychebby”

michelle.ntalami “So well deserved! 👏🏾 Congratulations @terencecreative!🎉🎉🎉”

shelmie_muliro “Omg so happy for y’all ♥️🙏🏽 God bless y’all”

diana_wayo “Mehn u guys rock ata huku USA 🇺🇸 mko tu sawa 😂😂😂”

pheonakenga “👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 I knew this day was coming @millychebby @terencecreative congratulations in order”

aminaabdirabar “Well in fam!! Super proud of you”

dkkwenyebeat “Congratulations My People”

abel.muhatia “Good stuff Terence!! 👏👏👏 Show them how it's done ✅”

q.oe.y “Nothing but love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations to May more blessings”