Comedian Terence Creative shared a short video capturing the progress of the modern House he is building for his grandmother and indeed the project is taking shape.

The video seen by Pulse Live also captures pastor Wilson Musau Zedixx dedicating the House to God with a word of Prayer.

“We dedicated shoshos house, Asante pastor @wilsonzedixx, God has been good and we thank all our partners in #jengeashosh project 🙏🙏” shared Terence Creative.

Terence Creative shows off progress of the Modern House he is building his Grandmother

For the past few weeks, Terence and his wife Milly Chebby have been documenting the construction process of the House in Question, stating that they are excited to walk the journey with fans who have always supported them.

“We just started, We started by faith then God send favour our way, happy to announce that @k_pipes_and_fittings are our official partners in all things plumbing in #JENGEASHOSH project thank you Kpipes ,to all my fans may God connect you to your destiny helpers🙏🙏🙏” shared Milly Chebby.

Also Read: KTN’s Anthony Ndiema flaunts his Mansion in the village (Photos)

Terence Creative shows off progress of the Modern House he is building his Grandmother

Terence Creative shows off progress of the Modern House he is building his Grandmother

Reactions

taby499 “Shosho is blessed she will be living her old age in style”

doreenmaps7 “I wish I could do something for my shosho”

nyawiragathoni “Amen”

shaniij “Wao this was fast”

sarashiks “Shosh is so blessed”

mwangi4714 “Big up Chebby and Terence ..i don't know how i can Express my heart felt gratitude on behalf of grandy and our family...may God you bless you richly the work of hands....”

joan_mugazia “Keep winning🙏🙏🙏”

Terence Creative shows off progress of the Modern House he is building his Grandmother

Jenga Na Alex na Jalas

Just the other Day, Jalang’o and Alex Mwakideu also shared photos from their construction site in Kitengala. The two having been sharing the progress of their houses via a show dubbed #JengaNaAlexNaJalas.

Part from the Kitengela House, Jalang’o has another beautiful mansion in the village.

Also Read: Check out photos of the Houses Jalang’o & Mwakideu are building in Kitengela

Check out photos of the Houses Jalang’o and Alex Mwakideu are building in Kitengela

Check out photos of the Houses Jalang’o and Alex Mwakideu are building in Kitengela

Omosh

Former Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia aka Omosh will soon bid goodbye to paying rent when his House is complete. Omsoh is being built a the three-bedroom house by Sung Timber on a piece of land he was given by Zero Hero Properties after going public with his struggles.

Omosh show off progress of the three-bedroom Houses he is being built