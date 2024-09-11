The sports category has moved to a new website.

Thee Pluto & Felicity Shiru announce break-up after 3 years

Lynet Okumu

"Sometimes painful endings bring the best new beginnings" - Thee Pluto after announcing break-up with Felicity Shiru.

A past image of content creator Felicity Shiru with ex-boyfriend Thee Pluto (Instagram)
  • Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru have announced their breakup after 3 years together.
  • The breakup was announced on Instagram, with a request for privacy and focus on co-parenting for their daughter.
  • Despite showcasing their bond on social media, the couple did not officially tie the knot.

Popular content creator Thee Pluto and his partner Felicity Shiru have decided to part ways after 3 years together.

The couple, who have been a favourite among fans for their vibrant social media presence and shared moments, announced their separation on Instagram.

In his post, Thee Pluto shared the news, saying they have decided to go separate ways and end their 3-year relationship.

Content creator Felicity Shiru with hubby Thee Pluto (Instagram)

READ: Sabina Chege faces backlash for allegedly upstaging Felicity at Thee Pluto's party

He thanked their family, friends, and fans for their continued support and requested that people avoid speculating or spreading rumours about their breakup.

Thee Pluto emphasised that their primary focus is on their daughter, and they plan to co-parent peacefully to ensure her well-being is not affected by their separation. He asked for privacy during this difficult time

"We've decided to go on our separate ways and end our 3 years relationship. Thank you for the continued support from family, friends and fans. Let's not speculate anything not to spread lies about the situation. We will coparent peacefully to ensure the life of our lovely daughter is not affected. Give us some space during this hard time. Thank you," Thee Pluto wrote.

Pluto also took his IG stories and wrote, "Sometimes painful endings bring the best new beginnings."

READ: Felicity Shiru defends Thee Pluto over cheating allegations

Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru welcomed their first child together in 2022. However, Thee Pluto has another daughter from a previous relationship.

During a conversation with DJ Mo and Size 8 on the show Wild Love, in April 2024, Thee Pluto disclosed the unwelcome advances his wife has received from various celebrities and politicians via DMs.

He expressed his frustration, noting that such encounters pose challenges to maintaining trust and security in the relationship.

"Nishai chukua hiyo simu yake siku moja anikapata hadi macelebs na politicians wako tu pale kwa DM yake. Ni challenge. Kama sahi hata hajareply but wako tu pale. Unaeza pata hata beshte yako ako pale Na yeye ashawahi chukua simu yangu akapata mabeshte wake wanaslide kwa DM yangu," he said.

PULSE INFLUENCER AWARDS: Have you voted for your favourite influencer yet?

Reflecting on their journey together, Thee Pluto admitted to a lighthearted approach when proposing that Felicity Shiru move in with him.

While expressing genuine readiness for the commitment, he acknowledged a lingering sense of uncertainty, given the casual nature of their initial conversation.

However, upon witnessing Felicity Shiru's presence in his home that evening, Thee Pluto felt a deep sense of conviction and decided to live with her, embracing the responsibility of fatherhood with their first child.

"Ile kitu nilifanya after mamaa amepata ball, niliamwambia zile vitu zote ako nazo apatie beshte yetu fulani anaitwa Musa , alafu amove in with me. Na mi nikimwambia , one nilikuwa serious ndani yangu like I was ready for any task.

"Lakini pia kulikuwa na kale ka feeling ka naisema kijokes jokes coz sikuwa sure alikuwa ataikia kumove in. Hiyo siku nilimuona kwangu jioni na hivo ndio nilioa," he said.

Despite their three-year relationship and shared responsibilities as parents, the ex-couple were yet to tie the knot officially.

One of the main reasons for the delay is the couple's differing religious backgrounds.

Thee Pluto is a Muslim, while Felicity is a Christian. This difference created a small but significant obstacle in their plans for marriage.

"It's something I know, I don't want to become a Muslim. Like, it's just something I know. Even before becoming Muslim, you have to learn about the religion. It's not a one-day decision. You have to learn everything about the religion. I'm not ready for that," she said in a past interview.

The couple shared glimpses of their family life on social media, showcasing their bond and the joy of parenthood that nobody thought would end soon.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
