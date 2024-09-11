Thee Pluto & Felicity Shiru announce break-up after 3 years

Popular content creator Thee Pluto and his partner Felicity Shiru have decided to part ways after 3 years together.

The couple, who have been a favourite among fans for their vibrant social media presence and shared moments, announced their separation on Instagram.

Thee Pluto announces break-up with Felicity Shiru

In his post, Thee Pluto shared the news, saying they have decided to go separate ways and end their 3-year relationship.

He thanked their family, friends, and fans for their continued support and requested that people avoid speculating or spreading rumours about their breakup.

Thee Pluto emphasised that their primary focus is on their daughter, and they plan to co-parent peacefully to ensure her well-being is not affected by their separation. He asked for privacy during this difficult time

"We've decided to go on our separate ways and end our 3 years relationship. Thank you for the continued support from family, friends and fans. Let's not speculate anything not to spread lies about the situation. We will coparent peacefully to ensure the life of our lovely daughter is not affected. Give us some space during this hard time. Thank you," Thee Pluto wrote.

Pluto also took his IG stories and wrote, "Sometimes painful endings bring the best new beginnings."

Thee Pluto & Felicity Shiru's relationship

Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru welcomed their first child together in 2022. However, Thee Pluto has another daughter from a previous relationship.

During a conversation with DJ Mo and Size 8 on the show Wild Love, in April 2024, Thee Pluto disclosed the unwelcome advances his wife has received from various celebrities and politicians via DMs.

He expressed his frustration, noting that such encounters pose challenges to maintaining trust and security in the relationship.

"Nishai chukua hiyo simu yake siku moja anikapata hadi macelebs na politicians wako tu pale kwa DM yake. Ni challenge. Kama sahi hata hajareply but wako tu pale. Unaeza pata hata beshte yako ako pale Na yeye ashawahi chukua simu yangu akapata mabeshte wake wanaslide kwa DM yangu," he said.

Thee Pluto reveals he was not serious when he asked Felicity to move in with him

Reflecting on their journey together, Thee Pluto admitted to a lighthearted approach when proposing that Felicity Shiru move in with him.

While expressing genuine readiness for the commitment, he acknowledged a lingering sense of uncertainty, given the casual nature of their initial conversation.

However, upon witnessing Felicity Shiru's presence in his home that evening, Thee Pluto felt a deep sense of conviction and decided to live with her, embracing the responsibility of fatherhood with their first child.

"Ile kitu nilifanya after mamaa amepata ball, niliamwambia zile vitu zote ako nazo apatie beshte yetu fulani anaitwa Musa , alafu amove in with me. Na mi nikimwambia , one nilikuwa serious ndani yangu like I was ready for any task.

"Lakini pia kulikuwa na kale ka feeling ka naisema kijokes jokes coz sikuwa sure alikuwa ataikia kumove in. Hiyo siku nilimuona kwangu jioni na hivo ndio nilioa," he said.

Reason Thee Pluto & Felicity Shiru’s wedding plans were in limbo

Despite their three-year relationship and shared responsibilities as parents, the ex-couple were yet to tie the knot officially.

One of the main reasons for the delay is the couple's differing religious backgrounds.

Thee Pluto is a Muslim, while Felicity is a Christian. This difference created a small but significant obstacle in their plans for marriage.

"It's something I know, I don't want to become a Muslim. Like, it's just something I know. Even before becoming Muslim, you have to learn about the religion. It's not a one-day decision. You have to learn everything about the religion. I'm not ready for that," she said in a past interview.

