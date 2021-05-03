The Kids & I terribly miss you – Jacqueline Mengi as she marks 2 years after billionaire Husband’s death

Her message came as she marked two years after the death of her husband and father too their twin sons.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Ms Mengi said her and the kids are grateful for the time he spent with them, the love he gave them and for sharing his wisdom with them.

The mother of two added that she is thankful for the lessons she has learnt both in his presence and absence, adding that her and the kids miss the late billionaire terribly.

Jacqueline Mengi prayed that her husband’s soul continues resting in peace.

“My love, we thank God for the time we had with you, for the wonderful love you gave to us, for your wisdom, for the lessons we learnt in your presence and those we continue to learn in your absence. I and the twins miss you terribly. Continue to rest in peace,” she wrote.

Reginald Mengi with his Wife Jacqueline Mengi Pulse Live Kenya