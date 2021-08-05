The LoKOl vibe session brought together the Pulse Live team and the KO family, who engaged in a number of activities like; sampling the new KO Honey Cider and Apple Ginger Cider, Any Challenger, blind taste test, Cocktail making and how well do you know KO.

The session kicked off with Pulse Live Presenter Shem Muikia putting his viewers (Facebook Live) to task on how well they know Kenyan Originals with questions like;

Which year was Kenyan Originals founded?

What is the latest flavor from Kenyan Originals?

The first three people who got the questions correctly were able to win a gift hamper from KO.

Photos from the KO LoKOl Vibe session that went down at the Pulse Live Kenya offices on Friday Pulse Live Kenya

However, we wanted to know how the KO Vibe sessions were born and for how long they have been running and Marion Kerubo, Social Media Manager at KO was generous enough to loop us in.

“We did the first LoKOl vibe session in 2020. That was like the grand opening and the biggest then Covid-19 happened so we had to shut down. But now we decided to try and do another small intimate one because things were opening up a bit but with the Covid-19 restrictions we opted to do it at Pulse Live Kenya,” said Marion Kerubo.

Where did the idea for the LoKOl Vibe session originate from? That was a question posed to Fergus who is part of the KO Team.

“The idea was just to utilize the space we have at KO; like what we are doing at Pulse right now. But the idea is to get a good vibe going, have a party and it’s the best way to have people interact with KO when having a good time and around people from the company. The first ones we had a lot of live music,” explained Fergus.

The Pulse Managing Director (East Africa) Wamuyu Kiragu said that the partnership between KO and Pulse will see the two brands collaborate on great content including music, featuring talented artists and exploring what it means to be a true Kenyan Original.

“Good vibes here at Pulse Kenya as we host the launch of the Kenyan Originals Bar by Savannah Brands at our beautiful space in Lavington. Our partnership will see us collaborate on great content including music, featuring talented artists and exploring what it means to be a true Kenyan Original. ” said Wamuyu.

Wamuyu also noted that she first interacted with Kenyan Originals beverages at a place called Viva.

“I’m a Kenyan Original born and bred in Kenya, it can’t get more original than that. KO nilionja mara ya kwanza at some place Viva, they were doing some sampling na ilikuwa timamu,” added Wamuyu.

The KO Flavours

Currently, KO has a total of six flavours of Ciders, 4 flavours of Tonic, and three flavours of Ice Tea.

Ciders- Mango and Ginger Cider, Passion Fruit and Ginger Cider, Honey Cider, Mixed Cider, Lime and Ginger Cider, Pineapple and Mint Cider.

Tonics- Rose and Cucumber, Chilli and turmeric Tonic, Classic African Tonic, light African Tonic,

Ice Tea- Tropical Ice Tea, Hibiscus and Lime Ice Tea and Passion Iced Tea.

Kenyan Originals was founded in 2018 with the mission to build truly authentic African craft beverage products. Beverages that are made with real Kenyan ingredients. Beverages that build on Kenyan traditions of drink making but with a modern twist. Originally Kenyan beverages.

“We started from small roots in our shipping container producing a muritina inspired craft fruit cider drink using real fruit from Kenya. Our brand has grown over time and our Kenyan Originals fruit cider is now available in all the big supermarkets, including Carrefour, Naivas and Shoprite as well as a bar near you” reads a quote from KO.

Photos from the KO LoKOl Vibe session that went down at the Pulse Live Kenya offices on Friday

