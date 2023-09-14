Urban vs countryside: How Kadusko & Mr Mbili Mbili tell stories on TikTok

Among the standout comedy content creators, two names have captured the hearts of fans not only on the platform but also across other social media networks - Kadusko and Mr Mbili Mbili.

Kadusko

Kadusko's comedy revolves around the everyday affairs of life. He takes mundane situations and transforms them into hilarious sketches that leave his audience in stitches.

While he occasionally focuses on daily life scenarios, he mostly delves into school life series which have performed exceptionally well.

Kadusko mostly creates his content in urban settings and even in the city centre sometimes.

Whether it's a past challenge or a current hot school topic, Kadusko's content is always fresh and relevant.

In his school-themed skits, Kadusko takes on the role of a naughty student who constantly finds himself on the wrong side of school rules.

With the support of his wide crew of more than 10 actors, he has steadily established himself as one of the content creators to watch out for.

Kadusko has not developed a signature look in terms of dress code and words he mostly goes with the flow.

Mr Mbili Mbili

Mr Mbili Mbili on the other hand develops his content from a semi-rural setting which with an impressive following of over a million, has become a household name on TikTok.

His unique talent lies in his ability to widen his eyes and immerse himself in the most outrageous scenarios, making viewers burst into laughter.

Unlike Kadusko who is always the victim in most of his skits, Mr Mbili Mbili often portrays the character of the oppressor which sometimes ends up eating him.

Whether he's a bumbling police officer in one skit or a preacher in the next, his versatility is nothing short of remarkable.

What truly sets him apart is his knack for finding humour in the most diverse of characters.

But it's not just his acting skills that make Mr Mbili Mbili a sensation. He has a cast of four actors who share the limelight and contribute to his growing content popularity.