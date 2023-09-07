Kadong or Memeflix: Who nails the comrade life experience?

In addition to their collaborative efforts, these two individuals produce distinct types of content, each catering to their respective fan bases.

They have taken TikTok by storm, and their funny clips are often shared by people on various social media platforms to spread humour.

When Memeflix and Kadong collaborate, their content typically centress around the theme of brotherhood and how men support each other in navigating problems, especially when facing disputes with their spouses.

Kadong Mwangi (Alpha male)

Kadong Mwangi's content revolves around critiquing people, and it's no secret that such individuals exist in the community.

In his videos, Kadong typically employs the "I'm Jose Mourinho" sound effect after winning an argument, emphasising his prowess.

Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful coaches in the world, and he is known for his arrogance when speaking to the media or dealing with players.

Dressed in a red apron, Kadong has collaborated with several content creators, depicting the everyday struggles in relationships and school life.

For instance, there is one clip where he arrived very late to class, and the lecturer asked him why he was tardy.

Kadong replied that he was caught in traffic, prompting the lecturer to ask if that was his problem. Kadong simply responded, "Did I blame you?"

Kadong, when interacting with women, presents himself as someone who always has options if one lady disappoints him, and he often dismisses her on the spot.

According to Kadong, when a lady visits a man, the two should at least spend some quality time together, even if she initially came for 'Netflix and chill.'

When calling a lady to confirm her visit, a slight delay in her confirmation prompts Kadong to become frustrated and suggest that another lady will visit if she doesn't confirm promptly.

Memeflix (University chronicles)

Memeflix's content centres around university students and the humorous situations they find themselves in for survival, as well as their relationships.

Wearing his signature Arafat scarf, Memeflix immerses himself in the world of campus students and their tendency to have multiple girlfriends.

In Kenyan universities, some students have several girlfriends, leading to frequent troubles. Memeflix attempts to address and solve such situations through his content.

Additionally, he tackles issues that couples in society face, particularly those related to libido.

In one of his viral funny clips, he attempted to affectionately engage with his girlfriend while she was on the phone, persisting despite her attempts to stop him.

The girlfriend eventually excused herself from her call, saying she would return in 30 seconds.

Memeflix was taken aback, but it was no secret that he had been labelled a '30 seconds man' by his own girlfriend.

Memeflix also portrays in his videos how students often deceive their partners by pretending to be wealthy, only to be exposed in the end.

Despite playing various characters, Memeflix is always there to provide support for women who discover that their boyfriends are cheating on them.

Funny clips by Kadong and Memeflix

