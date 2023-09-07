The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kadong or Memeflix: Who nails the comrade life experience?

Fabian Simiyu

Kadong vs Memeflix: Dueling depictions of comrade life

TikTok creators Memeflix and Kadong
TikTok creators Memeflix and Kadong

Kadong Mwangi and Memeflix are two content creators who occasionally collaborate to create humorous clips.

Recommended articles

In addition to their collaborative efforts, these two individuals produce distinct types of content, each catering to their respective fan bases.

They have taken TikTok by storm, and their funny clips are often shared by people on various social media platforms to spread humour.

When Memeflix and Kadong collaborate, their content typically centress around the theme of brotherhood and how men support each other in navigating problems, especially when facing disputes with their spouses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kadong Mwangi's content revolves around critiquing people, and it's no secret that such individuals exist in the community.

In his videos, Kadong typically employs the "I'm Jose Mourinho" sound effect after winning an argument, emphasising his prowess.

Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful coaches in the world, and he is known for his arrogance when speaking to the media or dealing with players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dressed in a red apron, Kadong has collaborated with several content creators, depicting the everyday struggles in relationships and school life.

For instance, there is one clip where he arrived very late to class, and the lecturer asked him why he was tardy.

Kadong replied that he was caught in traffic, prompting the lecturer to ask if that was his problem. Kadong simply responded, "Did I blame you?"

Kadong, when interacting with women, presents himself as someone who always has options if one lady disappoints him, and he often dismisses her on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kadong, when a lady visits a man, the two should at least spend some quality time together, even if she initially came for 'Netflix and chill.'

READ: CS Owalo's plan to crack down on TikTok users sharing explicit content

When calling a lady to confirm her visit, a slight delay in her confirmation prompts Kadong to become frustrated and suggest that another lady will visit if she doesn't confirm promptly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memeflix's content centres around university students and the humorous situations they find themselves in for survival, as well as their relationships.

Wearing his signature Arafat scarf, Memeflix immerses himself in the world of campus students and their tendency to have multiple girlfriends.

In Kenyan universities, some students have several girlfriends, leading to frequent troubles. Memeflix attempts to address and solve such situations through his content.

Additionally, he tackles issues that couples in society face, particularly those related to libido.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of his viral funny clips, he attempted to affectionately engage with his girlfriend while she was on the phone, persisting despite her attempts to stop him.

The girlfriend eventually excused herself from her call, saying she would return in 30 seconds.

Memeflix was taken aback, but it was no secret that he had been labelled a '30 seconds man' by his own girlfriend.

READ: TikTok introduces new community guidelines & safety features

ADVERTISEMENT

Memeflix also portrays in his videos how students often deceive their partners by pretending to be wealthy, only to be exposed in the end.

Despite playing various characters, Memeflix is always there to provide support for women who discover that their boyfriends are cheating on them.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Vote! Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 nominees unveiled [Interactive]

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kadong or Memeflix: Who nails the comrade life experience?

Kadong or Memeflix: Who nails the comrade life experience?

Harrison Ng'ang'a: Clean-shaven & bald men suffer divine wrath

Harrison Ng'ang'a: Clean-shaven & bald men suffer divine wrath

Asake says he would love to collaborate with Kanye West

Asake says he would love to collaborate with Kanye West

Condolences pour in for TV47 presenter after losing her dad

Condolences pour in for TV47 presenter after losing her dad

Eric Omondi shares details of show that earned him Sh34,000 per minute

Eric Omondi shares details of show that earned him Sh34,000 per minute

Don Moen to share stage with Jabidii, Evelyn Wanjiru, Mercy Masika, Moji in Nairobi

Don Moen to share stage with Jabidii, Evelyn Wanjiru, Mercy Masika, Moji in Nairobi

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win

Jackie Matubia throws shade at Blessing over clip with mystery woman

Jackie Matubia throws shade at Blessing over clip with mystery woman

Sarah Hassan's hubby honours her acting legacy with perfect birthday cake

Sarah Hassan's hubby honours her acting legacy with perfect birthday cake

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edday Nderitu

Fans respond after Edday Nderitu's kids start school in the U.S.

Alex Wamatu 'Kinyash'

Meet Kinyash: 'Classmates' actor who owns a football club

Harmonize (back) hugging Alikiba

Alikiba reacts after Harmonize surprised him with a hug

Sheebah Karungi, Bobi Wine and Cindy Sanyu

Bobi Wine asked to choose between Sheebah, Cindy