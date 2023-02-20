TikTok sensation Karalius wows Kenyans after fluently singing Femi One's song [Video]

The content creator has taken up the challenge to sing a song from every country in the world, and when he got to Kenya, he fluently sang Femi One's verse.

The video has since amassed over 1.4 million views on TikTok, making it among the most-watched videos on his channel.

A section of Kenyans who watched the video said the creator was more Kenyan than many of them were.

“How did you learn the lyrics, coz am Kenyan and I don't even know the whole lyric?” a user identified as Gibson Ntush commented.

Others went ahead to give the creator Kenyan names, saying he was welcome to be a Kenyan citizen.

Reacting to the immense support his video had received, Karalius said he was looking forward to one day singing the song on Kenyan soil.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support. Days like this are why I do what I do. When I can connect with thousands of people, even while living on the other side of the world!

"You never know, one day I’ll be in Nairobi singing with my fellow Kenyans, having some good food, and learning about each other's cultures to inspire the world,” Karalius wrote on his Instagram stories.

This was not the first time Karalius was interacting with Kenyans. During the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the entertainer interacted with Kenyans where he sang yet another Femi One song.

In Qatar, Karalius said Kenyans were among the most positive people he interacted with.

Karalius has since sung songs in more than 90 different languages, including Arabic, German, Spanish, Kinyarwanda, and more.

Karalius' 'Singing a song from every Country' series has taken TikTok by storm. His goal is to connect with people all over the world and bring them together through the power of music.